BTC, XRP and ETC Price Analysis for September 7

Bulls could not keep the rise for long as the coins are again in the red area.
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) could not resist bears' pressure, falling by 5.87% over the last 24 hours.
On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has broken the support level at $19,526 against the increased volume. Thus, the price has also gone below the vital $19,000 mark, which means that the trend is again bearish.
If buyers want to seize the initiative, they should return the rate above the nearest level at $18,905. Only in this case, there are chances for a local bounceback.
Bitcoin is trading at $18,734 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP has lost less than Bitcoin (BTC) as it has dropped by 3.72%.
Despite the fall, XRP remains trading above the support level of $0.3119 on the daily chart. If buyers can hold the local rise until the end of the day, one can expect the test of the resistance zone around $0.33 shortly.
XRP is trading at $0.3229 at press time.
ETC/USD
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is the biggest loser from the list today as its fall has constituted 15.72%.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) has bounced off the accumulation it has been at since the end of August. Currently, one needs to pay close attention to the support level at $30.52. If the decline continues to it, bulls can lose their dominance, followed by the start of a bearish trend. However, if the rise lasts to the $38 mark, buyers might seize the initiative.
Ethereum Classic is trading at $33.95 at press time.