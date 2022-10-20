DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 20

The cryptocurrency market might have stopped its continued drop. However, bulls have not seized the initiative yet as some coins are still trading in the red zone.
DOGE/USD
The rate of DOGE has risen by 0.55% over the last 24 hours.
On the daily chart, DOGE has fixed in the area of $0.059. While the price is above $0.058, there is a chance for local growth. At the moment, one should pay close attention to the interim resistance zone at $0.061. If the rate breaks, the accumulated energy might be enough for a rise to the $0.062 mark.
DOGE is trading at $0.05973 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB could not follow the rise of DOGE, falling by almost 1% since yesterday.
From the technical point of view, SHIB is returning to the level of $0.00000971. Thus, the volume has declined, which means that buyers are not ready to be back in the game yet. If sellers' pressure continues, a breakout of the support may lead to a test of the $0.0000090 zone within the next days.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001001 at press time.