DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 20

Thu, 10/20/2022 - 13:26
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Do meme coins have power for price blast?
The cryptocurrency market might have stopped its continued drop. However, bulls have not seized the initiative yet as some coins are still trading in the red zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 0.55% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart by Trading View

On the daily chart, DOGE has fixed in the area of $0.059. While the price is above $0.058, there is a chance for local growth. At the moment, one should pay close attention to the interim resistance zone at $0.061. If the rate breaks, the accumulated energy might be enough for a rise to the $0.062 mark.

DOGE is trading at $0.05973 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB could not follow the rise of DOGE, falling by almost 1% since yesterday.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

From the technical point of view, SHIB is returning to the level of $0.00000971. Thus, the volume has declined, which means that buyers are not ready to be back in the game yet. If sellers' pressure continues, a breakout of the support may lead to a test of the $0.0000090 zone within the next days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001001 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

