XRP Price Analysis for October 19

Wed, 10/19/2022 - 14:39
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can XRP rise against falling Bitcoin (BTC)?
Bears are completely back in the game as all of the top 10 coins are in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

XRP has lost more than some of the top coins, with a fall of 3.54%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the local time frame, XRP is coming back to the recently formed hourly support level at $0.4535. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, the breakout may lead to a sharp drop to the $0.45 zone soon.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, XRP also continues the fall with no reversal signal yet. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to the $0.45 mark. If the candle closes below it, traders might expect a further drop to the closest level at $0.435.

XRP/BTC chart by TradingView

The chart of XRP against Bitcoin (BTC) shows a similar situation. However, if bulls holds the 0.00002362 BTC level, a false breakout may be a prerequisite for the local correction to the mirror level at 0.000025 until the end of October.

XRP is trading at $0.4450 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

