DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 4

Most of the coins are facing a slight decline since yesterday.
DOGE/USD
DOGE is looking much better than most of the other coins with a price change over the last 24 hours of +1.15%.
From the technical point of view, nothing crucial has changed so far. Thus, sideways trading is also confirmed by the low volume.
However, if bulls can hold the rate above $0.08 by the end of the week, the correction may continue to $0.085 next week.
DOGE is trading at $0.0809 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has followed the rise of DOGE, going up by 0.75%.
Despite the growth, SHIB is weaker than DOGE in the mid-term scenario as bulls have failed to keep the rate above the $0.000011 zone. If sellers' pressure continues, the crucial mark of $0.000010 can be attained by mid-June.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001073 at press time.