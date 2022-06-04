Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 4

Have DOGE and SHIB found their bottom by now?
Most of the coins are facing a slight decline since yesterday.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
DOGE/USD

DOGE is looking much better than most of the other coins with a price change over the last 24 hours of +1.15%.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView
From the technical point of view, nothing crucial has changed so far. Thus, sideways trading is also confirmed by the low volume.

However, if bulls can hold the rate above $0.08 by the end of the week, the correction may continue to $0.085 next week.

DOGE is trading at $0.0809 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the rise of DOGE, going up by 0.75%.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView
Despite the growth, SHIB is weaker than DOGE in the mid-term scenario as bulls have failed to keep the rate above the $0.000011 zone. If sellers' pressure continues, the crucial mark of $0.000010 can be attained by mid-June.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001073 at press time.

