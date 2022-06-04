DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 4

Original U.Today article

Have DOGE and SHIB found their bottom by now?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Most of the coins are facing a slight decline since yesterday.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is looking much better than most of the other coins with a price change over the last 24 hours of +1.15%.

From the technical point of view, nothing crucial has changed so far. Thus, sideways trading is also confirmed by the low volume.

However, if bulls can hold the rate above $0.08 by the end of the week, the correction may continue to $0.085 next week.

DOGE is trading at $0.0809 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the rise of DOGE, going up by 0.75%.

Despite the growth, SHIB is weaker than DOGE in the mid-term scenario as bulls have failed to keep the rate above the $0.000011 zone. If sellers' pressure continues, the crucial mark of $0.000010 can be attained by mid-June.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001073 at press time.