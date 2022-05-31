Original U.Today article

BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for May 31

Can altcoins grow faster than Bitcoin (BTC) in upcoming month?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls have continued the growth as most of the coins keep trading in the green zone. DOGE is the only exception to the rule, falling by 0.26%.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is rising by almost 4% over the last day after it has successfully fixed above the $30,000 mark.

Bitcoin (BTC) is consolidating in the range of $31,500-$32,000 after yesterday's bullish candle. If the buying volume remains high and bulls can hold the initiative until the end of the day, the new month might start with the test of the resistance at $32,650.

Bitcoin is trading at $31,637 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has grown the least from the list, rising by 1.20%.

Even though Binance Coin (BNB) is looking weaker than the other coins, the native exchange coin could come back above the important $300 zone. In addition, the price is located near the resistance level, which means that buyers are more powerful than bears at the moment. Thus, there is a high chance to see further growth to $320 in the next few days.

BNB is trading at $318.70 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the biggest gainer today, rocketing by 15% since yesterday.

Despite the sharp growth, the rate of Cardano (ADA) has bounced off the resistance at $0.6856, which means that bulls are not powerful enough for mid-term growth. However, if the rate remains trading above $0.60 and the price starts consolidating near this mark, traders can expect a breakout, followed by an upward move to the $0.70 mark.

ADA is trading at $0.615 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

