DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 15

Original U.Today article

How long is fall of meme coins going to last?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls could not hold the initiative for long as the rates of most of the coins are back in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has fallen by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's decline, the price of DOGE has once again bounced off the interim level at $0.06. Currently, traders should pay attention to the bar closure. If it happens with no long wicks and near the $0.062 mark, the accumulated energy should be enough for a resistance breakout at $0.06253.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

DOGE is trading at $0.0612 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has lost more than DOGE, going down by 3.81%.

Image by TradingView

SHIB is looking less positive than DOGE on the daily time frame. If the decline continues to the $0.00000640 mark, the ongoing correction is likely to lead to the test of the support level at $0.00000543 within the next few days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000661 at press time.