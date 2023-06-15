Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 15

Thu, 06/15/2023 - 16:10
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is fall of meme coins going to last?
Bulls could not hold the initiative for long as the rates of most of the coins are back in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has fallen by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

Despite today's decline, the price of DOGE has once again bounced off the interim level at $0.06. Currently, traders should pay attention to the bar closure. If it happens with no long wicks and near the $0.062 mark, the accumulated energy should be enough for a resistance breakout at $0.06253.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

DOGE is trading at $0.0612 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has lost more than DOGE, going down by 3.81%.

SHIB is looking less positive than DOGE on the daily time frame. If the decline continues to the $0.00000640 mark, the ongoing correction is likely to lead to the test of the support level at $0.00000543 within the next few days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000661 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

