ADA and BNB Price Analysis for June 14

Which altcoins can keep rising this week?

Buyers are trying to seize the initiative; however, there are still some coins in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 0.75% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Today's fall has not affected the technical position of Cardano (ADA) on the daily chart. The volume as well as volatility keeps falling, which means that the altcoin is accumulating strength for a further move.

If buyers want to get back in the game, they need to restore the price to the $0.29 zone. Only in that case is there a possibility to see a breakout of the resistance.

ADA is trading at $0.2737 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has not followed the drop of ADA, going up by almost 3% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has almost tested the resistance at $253.4. At the moment, traders should pay attention to the daily closure. If it happens far from that mark, sideways trading in the narrow range of $240-$250 is likely to continue.

BNB is trading at $247.2 at press time.