Digital Currency Group Purchased $81.3 Million Worth of GBTC Shares in Q1

News
Fri, 05/07/2021 - 14:15
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Despite Digital Currency Group purchasing $81.3 million of GBTC shares in March, the trust continues to trade at a discount
Digital Currency Group Purchased $81.3 Million Worth of GBTC Shares in Q1
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cryptocurrency-focused venture capital giant Digital Currency Group purchased $81.3 million worth of shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust on the open market in the first quarter of 2021, according to a quarterly report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company announced its $250 million repurchasing plan back in March. DCG bought 1,695,217 shares at an average price of $47.94 per share in one month.

Related
Grayscale Confirms Its Plan to Convert Bitcoin Trust Into ETF

As reported by U.Today, it was given the green light by the SEC to invest $500 million earlier this May, bringing the total sum to $750 million. However, the authorization does not actually oblige DCG to buy any shares.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust continues to trade at a massive discount of 15.92 percent after its premium turned negative for the first time in years in late February.

723
Image by ycharts.com
#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and XLM Price Analysis for May 7
05/07/2021 - 16:14

BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and XLM Price Analysis for May 7
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
article image SEC Chair Says a Lot of Crypto Tokens Are Securities, Calls Bitcoin "Store of Value"
05/07/2021 - 16:05

SEC Chair Says a Lot of Crypto Tokens Are Securities, Calls Bitcoin "Store of Value"
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Flare (FLR) Blockchain to Have Its Own Stablecoin: Introducing Aurei (AUR)
05/07/2021 - 15:32

Flare (FLR) Blockchain to Have Its Own Stablecoin: Introducing Aurei (AUR)
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov