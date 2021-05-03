Digital Currency Group Plans to Put up to $750 Million into Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

Mon, 05/03/2021 - 12:43
Alex Dovbnya
Grayscale's parent company plans to invest up to $750 million into GBTC shares
Digital Currency Group Plans to Put up to $750 Million into Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust
Barry Silbert's crypto venture capital behemoth Digital Currency Group is set to invest up to $750 million into the shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, according to a May 3 press release.

In early March, DCG announced its initial plan to purchase $250 million worth of GBTC stock.

Grayscale's parent company is not obliged to actually buy any shares. The timing of purchases, if any, will depend on various factors such as the size of its cash pile and market conditions, the press release reads:

The share purchase authorization does not obligate DCG to acquire any specific number of shares in any period, and may be expanded, extended, modified, or discontinued at any time. The actual timing, amount and value of share purchases will depend entirely upon a number of factors, including the levels of cash available, price, and prevailing market conditions.

The negative premium continues to persist

While Grayscale remains mum about why it plans to make such a massive buyback, there is some speculation that it is likely related to the fact that GBTC shares have been trading at a negative premium for several months.

On April 22, the trust recorded a record 18.92 percent discount, as per data from YCharts. At press time, the premium stands at -9.99 percent.

Image by ycharts.com

As reported by U.Today, Grayscale also confirmed its intentions to convert the trust into an exchange-traded fund last month.

#Bitcoin News
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

