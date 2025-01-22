Debifi Partners With Berglinde to Bring Bitcoin-Backed Fiat Lending

Debifi, a non-custodial Bitcoin-backed lending platform, has partnered with Berglinde, an innovator in Bitcoin-focused investment solutions, to bridge traditional finance with the Bitcoin economy.

Together, they will offer fiat loans in USD, EUR and CHF, enabling users to access liquidity while retaining their Bitcoin holdings.

Debifi is a non-custodial lending platform emphasizing Bitcoin's potential as a premier collateral asset. With secure multisig escrow and no-rehypothecation practices, it provides unmatched borrowing solutions for individuals and institutions.

Debifi acts as a global lender aggregator, such that any financial institution can become a lender and compete with others on a free market.

"The partnership with Berglinde marks a significant milestone for Debifi, as it unlocks seamless fiat loan access for our platform users. By combining Bitcoin’s unmatched value as collateral with Berglinde's financial expertise, we’re bridging the gap between Bitcoin economy and traditional finance, creating unparalleled opportunities for our users. Berglinde is one of the first fiat lenders on our platform, and we’re excited to announce more partnerships in the coming months," said Max Keidun, the CEO of Debifi.

Berglinde connects traditional finance with the Bitcoin economy, offering secure, regulated investment opportunities. The company empowers institutions to leverage Bitcoin's transformative potential in global finance.

By enabling institutions to invest in Bitcoin and related assets, Berglinde aims to drive growth, innovation and the seamless integration of Bitcoin into the global financial system, fostering a dynamic and thriving Bitcoin ecosystem.

“Our mission at Berglinde has always been to drive innovation at the intersection of Bitcoin and traditional finance. Debifi’s groundbreaking approach to Bitcoin lending aligns perfectly with our vision of empowering institutions to invest in Bitcoin with confidence and integrity. This partnership sets the stage for a prosperous Bitcoin economy,” said Phil Lojacono, Co-Founder of Berglinde.

According to the companies, the goal is to reinforce Bitcoin’s reputation as “super collateral” for both traditional and decentralized financial systems.

The partnership combines Debifi’s secure, multisig lending platform with Berglinde’s regulatory expertise, unlocking institutional liquidity for Bitcoin-backed loans.

By integrating regulatory compliance with advanced lending infrastructure, the partnership aims to scale globally, further embedding Bitcoin into traditional and decentralized financial markets.