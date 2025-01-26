Advertisement
    CZ's Polls Reveal Surprising Facts About Crypto Investors

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Lion's share of poll responders did not make money with meme coins
    Sun, 26/01/2025 - 11:15
    CZ's Polls Reveal Surprising Facts About Crypto Investors
    Cover image via U.Today
    Changpeng Zhao, the former CEO of the Binance exchange, recently conducted several X polls that have revealed some surprising facts about cryptocurrency investors.

    According to the results of the poll, only a slim majority of his followers (50.4%) actually managed to make money with Bitcoin. Nearly 27% of the respondents do not own any Bitcoin, while more than 23% have actually lost money despite the fact that the leading cryptocurrency recently reached a series of record peaks.

    Another poll has also revealed one more striking fact: Nearly 45% of cryptocurrency investors have lost money with meme coins. Only a third of the poll responders actually made money with such red-hot tokens despite the fact that many of them recorded massive price gains last year. Nearly 22% of those who participated in CZ's poll have never touched meme coins.

    The results of yet another poll about non-fungible tokens (NFTs) were perhaps the least surprising. Nearly half of the respondents have never actually bought them. This does not come as a particularly shocking revelation given the demise of the sector that took place following the hype-induced bubble in 2021 when major celebrities and companies were jumping on the bandwagon.

    Notably, 40% of the respondents in the final poll posted by CZ also did not buy Binance's native BNB token, which is currently the sixth biggest cryptocurrency market cap.

    "I would have guessed a very different number," CZ said.

    However, there are also some caveats given that polls tend to be rather skewed, as CZ himself admits.

    "Polls are always skewed. My followers are obviously skewed towards crypto, BNB, etc. Some of the polls are still ongoing. But the numbers stabilize after a few hundred votes," Zhao said.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Changpeng Zhao
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

