CZ's Polls Reveal Surprising Facts About Crypto Investors

Changpeng Zhao, the former CEO of the Binance exchange, recently conducted several X polls that have revealed some surprising facts about cryptocurrency investors.

Advertisement

According to the results of the poll, only a slim majority of his followers (50.4%) actually managed to make money with Bitcoin. Nearly 27% of the respondents do not own any Bitcoin, while more than 23% have actually lost money despite the fact that the leading cryptocurrency recently reached a series of record peaks.

Another poll has also revealed one more striking fact: Nearly 45% of cryptocurrency investors have lost money with meme coins. Only a third of the poll responders actually made money with such red-hot tokens despite the fact that many of them recorded massive price gains last year. Nearly 22% of those who participated in CZ's poll have never touched meme coins.

The results of yet another poll about non-fungible tokens (NFTs) were perhaps the least surprising. Nearly half of the respondents have never actually bought them. This does not come as a particularly shocking revelation given the demise of the sector that took place following the hype-induced bubble in 2021 when major celebrities and companies were jumping on the bandwagon.

Advertisement

Notably, 40% of the respondents in the final poll posted by CZ also did not buy Binance's native BNB token, which is currently the sixth biggest cryptocurrency market cap.

"I would have guessed a very different number," CZ said.

However, there are also some caveats given that polls tend to be rather skewed, as CZ himself admits.

"Polls are always skewed. My followers are obviously skewed towards crypto, BNB, etc. Some of the polls are still ongoing. But the numbers stabilize after a few hundred votes," Zhao said.