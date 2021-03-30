Cumulative LTC Transaction Volume Surpasses 20 Billion LTC, While Coin Trades at $193

Recent analytics data states that the overall volume of LTC transactions has surpassed 20 billion coins, while Binance has added LTC trading against GBP

According to data from popular analytics agency Glassnode, the cumulative volume of LTC transactions has exceeded a staggering 20,000,000,000 LTC.

Also, the number of receiving LTC addresses (seven-day MA) has hit a three-year high close to 13,000. Thus, LTC remains popular despite being in the shade, compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies lately.

Binance adds LTC/GBP pair

In the meantime, Binance has added LTC trading against one of the most popular fiat currencies, GBP. Aside from pound sterling, the largest crypto exchange by volume also trades Litecoin against other fiat currencies: EUR, USD, RUB, BRL.

The other pairs added by the crypto trading giant are ENJ/GBp, EOS/TRY and LUNA/EUR.

In the announcement, Binance reminds its users that crypto presents a high financial risk and that they should conduct trading carefully.

Earlier, U.Today reported that Wrapped IOTA token was launched on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and can now be used for staking and other methods of yield farming on BSC-based DeFi applications.

LTC remains in a range below $200

Since 2021 began, Litecoin, the 10th-ranked coin by CoinMarketCap at the moment, has not had any significant price action.

Having started the year at the $129 level, it reached a peak of $239 on Feb. 20 and has been trading in a range below $200 since.

At press time, LTC is changing hands at $193.70. Savvy trader Peter Brandt believes that LTC could be the digital asset that will skyrocket soon enough, following the example of Bitcoin and Ethereum.