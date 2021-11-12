Cryptodrop Launches $CDROP Token on the Binance Smart Chain

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Crypto Drop , the new gaming platform, has announced the launch of its native token $CDROP on Binance Smart Chain. The platform plans to be the next future of gaming and a notable name on GameFi and BSC.

$CDROP is a BEP-20 token designed to offer governance capabilities on the platform. It also introduces staking options for users, enabling passive income earning.

Currently, the platform is putting forth directions for the $CDROP token sale where investors can expect daily settlements from their staking besides earning from the games. Furthermore, Crypto Drop is aiming to incentivise the process considerably and introduce more users to the platform.

Crypto Drop has stated that they plan to guarantee trust to avoid crypto dumps, as it has been common with new DeFi projects. The platform's mission is to bring back faith to DeFi while creating more use cases for its coin.

Crypto Drop Utilises Blockchain Technology

Crypto Drop leverages blockchain technology to achieve decentralisation for its users. The team is keen on actualising blockchain's perks to offer better security, speeds, low costs, and anonymity for its users.

The platform presents you with an option to play and bet on the next block hash while simultaneously still being able to stake. Incentives gained depend on the number of coins at stake—however, the platform has stated that they will be issuing out all payments in Binance Coin (BNB).

The game contains two options for the block hash game: the block hash game and the VIP game. In the block hash game, you can perform an on-chain wager between 0.01 BNB and 0.5 BNB. On the other hand, the VIP game allows you to wager between 0.1 BNB and 0.5 BNB.

The outcome is not easily predictable, ensuring the game is devoid of bias. Additionally, The blockchain leverages the Chainlink Verifiable Random Function for the VIP games. All in all, you can expect a fair outcome from your participation on the platform.

The Jackpot Program

Crypto Drop has a program that gives every user a chance to win a jackpot. The percentage of the profits can go up to 50% depending on the amount the user wagers on the block hash or the VIP game. Betting the maximum amount, which is 0.5 BNB, can give investors a chance at winning the 50% jackpot. Notably, part of the jackpot funds will be redirected to development, marketing, token burns, airdrops, within the Crypto Drop ecosystem.

Crypto Drop expects growth of the jackpot reserves as time goes by. It will ensure the safety of user funds and the reward distribution program by initiating smart contracts on its network.

Another essential aspect to note is that from the blockhash game, 10%, 40%, and 50% will go to the project’s expenses, jackpot, and stakers, respectively. As for the VIP game, the platform will use 10% of its proceeds to manage the project’s expenses. 30% each of the remaining will be distributed to the jackpot program, staking rewards, and the Chainlink VRF.