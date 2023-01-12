Cryptocurrency Crime Soared to Whopping $20 Billion in 2022

Thu, 01/12/2023 - 16:52
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The new Chainalysis report highlights the dark side of crypto
Cryptocurrency Crime Soared to Whopping $20 Billion in 2022
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

New York-based analytics firm Chainalysis revealed on Thursday that the value of illicit cryptocurrency transactions jumped to an all-time high of $20.1 billion in 2022, Reuters reports

The eye-popping figure represents a 40% jump from the previous year. According to Chainalysis, this surge is due to the immense increase of cryptocurrency transactions involving companies targeted by U.S. sanctions. 

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Accepted by Thousands of Merchants via This Partnership
Notable sanctioned entities included cryptocurrency mixing services Blender and Tornado Cash, both of whom have been accused of being used to launder billions of dollars worth of proceeds from cyber crimes. As reported by U.Today, Lazarous Group, which is linked to the North Korean government, laundered crypto stolen from Axie Infinity’s Ronin with the help of Tornado Cash.

One of the most common cases of these illicit crypto transfers was related to various cyber crime activities such as ransomware, scams, and human trafficking-related activities. 

The rising trend in illegal crypto transactions has become very worrying for governments around the globe that are now actively working  to implement further consumer protection measures for crypto investors in order to try to reduce the number of illicit transactions. 

#Cryptocurrency Crime
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Hundreds of Millions of XRP on Move, 262 Million in Single Lump: Possible Reason
01/12/2023 - 15:59
Hundreds of Millions of XRP on Move, 262 Million in Single Lump: Possible Reason
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ripple Rival Stellar (XLM) Operations Temporarily Suspended on Major Korean Exchange: Details
01/12/2023 - 15:43
Ripple Rival Stellar (XLM) Operations Temporarily Suspended on Major Korean Exchange: Details
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Accepted by Thousands of Merchants via This Partnership
01/12/2023 - 15:27
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Accepted by Thousands of Merchants via This Partnership
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan