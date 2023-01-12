Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Accepted by Thousands of Merchants via This Partnership

Thu, 01/12/2023 - 15:27
article image
Yuri Molchan
New collaboration of CoinGate now enables merchants in Europe to accept Shiba Inu, BTC, etc. for their goods
According to a recent piece from The Paypers, CoinGate crypto payment processor has entered into a partnership with Wix, a global SaaS platform. Now, merchants working with it will be able to accept various cryptocurrencies for payment, including popular meme coin Shiba Inu.

SHIB utility and adoption expand

Thanks to the new collaboration between the two companies mentioned above, merchants who work with Wix in Spain, Lithuania, Germany and Netherlands will get an opportunity to use the new solution for crypto payments in their online stores.

Apart from Shiba Inu, Wix will offer payments in Bitcoin and other 70 coins, as well as in the most popular fiat currencies — EUR, USD and GBP.

As reported by U.Today, last fall, Elon Musk also allowed thousands of users to utilize SHIB and Dogecoin, along with other cryptos, through buying his exclusive collector's item — "Burnt Hair" perfume produced by The Boring Company, which is run by the tech mogul.

The price of SHIB jumped on that news briefly. Each bottle cost over $100, and more than 10,000 of them were sold within a week.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Sells Bunch of Ethereum (ETH) at $1,190, Here's Reason

Whale moves 3.3 trillion coins to new wallet

As reported by Whale Alert crypto transaction tracker, over the past two hours, a massive SHIB transfer was spotted as a total of 3,323,256,285,484 meme coins was moved between anonymous wallets. This is the equivalent of $30,458,751.

Earlier this week, U.Today covered that a similar amount was moved from an anonymous address to a blank wallet, thus creating a new SHIB whale.

