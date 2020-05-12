Crypto Wallet Lumi Cancels All Fees For Crypto Exchange

High trading fees is one of the most irritating aspects of using crypto exchanges for the average trader. Now you can enjoy a crypto exchange experience with zero fees

The Lumi blockchain wallet offers seamless crypto-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat exchange operations with Visa and Mastercard credit card support. It has 100+ assets available for trading including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) as well as numerous EOS.IO-based ('EOS-family') and ERC-20 ('Ethereum-family') tokens. The average trade confirmation time doesn't exceed 15 minutes. The product also supports importing a third-party wallet and provides its customers with 24/7 online client service.

Lumi Wallet applications for mobile devices are available in the AppStore and Google Play. The products of Lumi Wallet are open-source. Seven repositories on the official project GitHub page are opened for public code review. Repositories include versions of Lumi Wallet designed for different operating systems and software development kits (SDK).

The Lumi team has now announced that they are ready to celebrate recent major development achievements with a lucrative exchange offer.

Zero-fee trading

According to the official announcement from the product team, the zero-fee trading policy has been introduced to let current and new users enjoy a free trading experience and get more comfortable in the world of cryptocurrencies. All operations with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), ERC-20 tokens and any other crypto-to-crypto swaps are eligible for this offer.

Free-trading mode can be activated with the promocode ZEROFEE.

To enjoy zero fees, the trader needs to launch the Lumi Wallet app. In the 'Settings' menu, indicated by three horizontal lines in the top right of the screen, the 'Promo Codes' tab is located. The trader should type in ZEROFEE here and hit the 'Save' button. Once the new settings have been saved, every operation will be charged zero commission.

With no more action needed, the trader can go directly to the 'Exchange' menu and initiate new trades.

Beware of blatant scams

Announcing the launch of this promo campaign, the Lumi Team published a warning to all users interested in zero-fees trading. According to this warning, many promo campaigns like this usually attract the attention of scammers. Some of them attempt to impersonate representatives of the Lumi Wallet team and send crypto owners direct messages in different messengers.

If a user receives a suspicious message, they are asked to contact the Lumi Wallet team via Contacts, which they can find on the official product website. This will help disclose the scam activities.

