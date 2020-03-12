BTC
Crypto Trader: Bitcoin (BTC) Loses 25%, Cash is The Safe Haven

📰 News
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 15:17
  • Yuri Molchan

    As the stock markets keep dropping, along with gold, a trader expects a long hard period ahead and says that right now the best safe haven asset is cash. BTC is 25% down

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

Today has been the day of blood bath for Bitcoin and the whole cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin has plunged 25 percent, taking altcoins along with it to the South. Within a few hours, the ‘digital gold’ collapsed from the $7,400 zone down to the $6,000 area and so far it is managing to hold there.

CMC

Some crypto traders believe that the approaching financial crisis is not going to end quickly. One of them assumes that right now the best safe haven could be cash.

Bitcoin is 25% down: Peter Schiff

The hardcore Bitcoin opponent, CEO of Euro Pacific Capital, Peter Schiff, is back at criticizing Bitcoin, saying that this is no ‘digital gold’ as many believe it to be. He admits that as the market turbulence continues, today gold plunged 2.5 percent. However, he says, Bitcoin is down ten times more – 25 percent.

‘Cash is the safe haven’

Market analyst Michael van de Poppe also shares bad news on his Twitter page. Equity markets are declining again, he writes, silver and gold are dropping, so is Bitcoin.

“Equity markets nose diving as well. USA again halted and -10%, Europe also -9%. Gold & Silver also dropping. Cash is the safe haven. $BTC”

‘Prepare for a winter, not blizzard’

Prominent crypto trader Jacob Canfield believes that the approaching economic recession and the coronavirus situation will not end shortly and says that people are wrong if they think it will be the other way round. He tweets:

“People are preparing for a blizzard when they should be preparing for winter.”

“I hope I helped at least some of you avoid the drop in the markets. This is not a time for jokes. We are staring in the face of tough times ahead. I pray for all of us to get through this together. Prepare wisely. Be safe.”

US Fed switches on the printing press

Economists and crypto traders have recently been discussing the upcoming QA measures planned by the US Fed Reserve. Peter Schiff has been strongly against it, saying that imposing negative interest rates and printing extra cash would only make things worse.

Anthony Pompliano believes that the cash injection from the US government has to be massive. Otherwise it  might not have the necessary effect.

So far, the cash stimulus totals $198 billion.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

📰 News
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 19:42
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Dutch crypto analyst PlanB explains why his stock-to-flow model still holds after everyone decided that it was toast

Cover image via u.today
Contents

March 12 was a very tough day for Bitcoin maximalists. The number one cryptocurrency by market cap shattered all imaginable support levels during a hectic 40 percent rout. 

That said, Plan B, the anonymous creator of the stock-to-flow model, is still convinced that BTC is going to reach $100,000 after this sentiment-shifting crash.   

No pain, no gain 

The S2F model, which attempts to explain Bitcoin’s past and future price moves based on its scarcity, has become one of the main bullish narratives due to its historic accuracy. However, the black swan crash that is forcing miners to capitulate just two months before the May halving, has seemingly invalidated it. 

Plan B, after going to the woods to avoid a storm of hateful ‘Plan C’ tweets, now confirms that the model remains valid since Bitcoin still managed to stay within its bands. 

The Dutch analyst also cautioned investors that they should not expect high returns without extreme price swings.  

A different perspective

At press time, BTC is trading well below its the S2F price of $8,671. As reported by U.Today, PlanB predicted that the coin’s price would stay above the aforementioned level in March, which now seems all but impossible after Bitcoin’s biggest price drop since 2013.

On the flip side, BTC also deviated a lot from the model’s price when it pumped to its 2019 high of $13,777, but nobody seemed to mind. 

Moreover, PlanB noted that there were historic red dots below the bands, which happened in 2020, but it doesn’t matter as long as Bitcoin still oscillated around the model.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

