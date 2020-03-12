BTC
7.25%
5273.46
ETH
13.67%
124.79
LTC
16.08%
35.09
EOS
5.63%
1.895
XRP
5.13%
0.1456
ADA
12.89%
0.02618
NEO
0.02%
5.739
TRX
13.19%
0.009627
Back
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.
Original article based on tweet

Almost $700 Mln Bitcoin (BTC) Positions Liquidated On BitMEX

📰 News
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 13:31
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan

    The Messari CEO tweeted that nearly $700 mln in long BTC positions have been sold on BitMEX. The BitMEX CEO doubts that BTC will be revisiting $3,000

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

Today has been one of the worst for the crypto market as it has turned into a blood bath for Bitcoin and altcoins too. The flagship cryptocurrency has demonstrated a heavy plummet, falling from the $7,400 area to as low as $6,000.

So far, Bitcoin is managing to hold here. The CEO of major crypto exchange BitMEX made a bullish prediction, expecting BTC not to fall to $3,000. Meanwhile, on BitMEX, one or several crypto whales have liquidated almost $700 mln in long positions on Bitcoin.

‘Holy Liquidation’ on BitMEX

The CEO of the analytical Messary agency, Ryan Selkis, has taken to Twitter to share the news that a liquidation of nearly $700 mln longs in Bitcoin was recently performed. This was a reaction to the sudden fall of the Bitcoin price.

About two weeks ago, as the price of Bitcoin dropped to $8,600, a large BTC liquidation on BitMEX also took place. At that time, round $150 mln worth of Bitcoin was sold.

Must Read
Bitcoin Crashes Below $7,000, Peter Schiff Calls BTC Sinking Ship - READ MORE

Bitcoin will not be revisiting $3,000: Arthur Hayes

Earlier today, the CEO of BitMEX, Arthur Hayes, shared a link to his article in the BitMEX Crypto Trader Digest, where he expressed his take on the current situation, particularly on Bitcoin.

In it, Hayes does not believe that BTC will return to $3,000 and is of the opinion that the price drop will stop somewhere between the $6,000 and $7,000 levels.

However, he apparently wrote that before Bitcoin lost over $1,000 in a couple of hours and dropped to $6,000.

“The fear and uncertainty facing humanity is enough to inspire a global margin call. Bitcoin will not escape. While I don’t believe we will revisit $3,000, max pain probably resides somewhere between $6,000 to $7,000 Bitcoin. Any crypto hedge fund that allows quarterly or less liquidity will be getting distress calls. They will be dumping coins into a falling market. That will push the price lower on the margin.”

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Trading

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can Still Reach $100,000, Stock-to-Flow Model Remains Valid: Analyst

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can Still Reach $100,000, Stock-to-Flow Model Remains Valid: Analyst
Gold (XAU) Loses Eight Bitcoin (BTC) Market Caps During Four-Day Rout

Gold (XAU) Loses Eight Bitcoin (BTC) Market Caps During Four-Day Rout
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tanking Again as Trump Expected to Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tanking Again as Trump Expected to Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can Still Reach $100,000, Stock-to-Flow Model Remains Valid: Analyst

📰 News
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 19:42
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Dutch crypto analyst PlanB explains why his stock-to-flow model still holds after everyone decided that it was toast

Cover image via u.today
Contents

March 12 was a very tough day for Bitcoin maximalists. The number one cryptocurrency by market cap shattered all imaginable support levels during a hectic 40 percent rout. 

That said, Plan B, the anonymous creator of the stock-to-flow model, is still convinced that BTC is going to reach $100,000 after this sentiment-shifting crash.   

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Hit $15,000 All-Time High in 2021: Analyst Tells U.Today - READ MORE

No pain, no gain 

The S2F model, which attempts to explain Bitcoin’s past and future price moves based on its scarcity, has become one of the main bullish narratives due to its historic accuracy. However, the black swan crash that is forcing miners to capitulate just two months before the May halving, has seemingly invalidated it. 

Plan B, after going to the woods to avoid a storm of hateful ‘Plan C’ tweets, now confirms that the model remains valid since Bitcoin still managed to stay within its bands. 

The Dutch analyst also cautioned investors that they should not expect high returns without extreme price swings.  

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tanking Again as Trump Expected to Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus - READ MORE

A different perspective

At press time, BTC is trading well below its the S2F price of $8,671. As reported by U.Today, PlanB predicted that the coin’s price would stay above the aforementioned level in March, which now seems all but impossible after Bitcoin’s biggest price drop since 2013.

On the flip side, BTC also deviated a lot from the model’s price when it pumped to its 2019 high of $13,777, but nobody seemed to mind. 

Moreover, PlanB noted that there were historic red dots below the bands, which happened in 2020, but it doesn’t matter as long as Bitcoin still oscillated around the model.  

#Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can Still Reach $100,000, Stock-to-Flow Model Remains Valid: Analyst

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can Still Reach $100,000, Stock-to-Flow Model Remains Valid: Analyst
Gold (XAU) Loses Eight Bitcoin (BTC) Market Caps During Four-Day Rout

Gold (XAU) Loses Eight Bitcoin (BTC) Market Caps During Four-Day Rout
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tanking Again as Trump Expected to Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tanking Again as Trump Expected to Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more