Crypto Offers Bigger Opportunity to Current Generation Than Conventional Assets

Tue, 02/11/2020
    Yuri Molchan

    Cryptocurrency offers a much wider opportunity for investment to modern investors rather than traditional assets for the older generation: states Bitcoin maximalist

Bitcoin maximalist and trader, @BTC_Macro, has again taken to his Twitter account to address with the community the benefits investors will receive from BTC at some point in the future.

He talks about the older generation, who did not have any digital assets. A typical example was that in the earlier days, investors would buy some real estate and wait for it to grow in price over a long period of time.

However, the current generation has crypto, which offers a much better and wider opportunity for investment.

“Old people bought real estate for $40k and now it's worth over $1m.
The current generation has an even bigger investment opportunity.
It's called crypto.”

 

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

