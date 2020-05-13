Crypto Newsfeed Powered by U.Today Available on Coingecko Analytical Portal

It's not so easy to find a member of the worldwide crypto community who isn't familiar with Coingecko. Now their news section is even more powerful with U.Today content

Launched in early 2014, Coingecko is probably the most trusted independent blockchain data aggregator. It currently tracks nearly 7,251 tokens from more than 417 cryptocurrency exchanges.

Top-notch blockchain analysis

Coingecko monitors on-chain events and statistics of all legitimate cryptocurrencies and exchanges. Thus, it is one of the most reliable sources of price dynamics, market capitalization, circulating volume and trading volume data.

Major analytical instruments displayed on single screen with Coingecko // Image by Coingecko

Coingecko was among the first data vendors to verify the 'quality' and integrity of exchange data to detect 'wash trading' and fake trading volumes. This was a huge step in the move towards market transparency.

With the rise in popularity of crypto derivatives trading, Coingecko promptly added Futures and Perpetual Contract data rankings. Coingecko pioneered this type of crypto market analysis.

Furthermore, Coingecko allows guests of its site to expand their understanding of this sector by reading the knowledge base in the 'Learn' section.

Coingecko x U.Today: meaningful partnership

The launch of the newsfeed section ('News' in the dashboard) has been among the most important additions in Coingecko development. It offers up-to-date news from top-level sources.

Now the U.Today crypto, blockchain and new-gen news portal has joined this section as one of its content sources. Users of the Coingecko website can now enjoy guides, how-tos, reviews, price predictions and, of course, news articles by U.Today journalists and analysts.

All of the high-quality content from U.Today can be reached in one click from the 'News' section of the Coingecko portal.

This partnership will advance both the informational and educational toolkits of the leading crypto market data vendor.

