‘Crypto Moves Money Fast,’ Early Bitcoin Adopter Davinci Slams Banks

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

An early adopter of Bitcoin and a crypto YouTuber, Jeremie Davinci, has taken to his account on the social media giant X (formerly known as Twitter) to address the crypto community on the subject of crypto and banks. He praised the former and lambasted the latter, like any true crypto enthusiast would do.

Davinci on advantages of crypto vs. slow banks

Davinci stressed the high speed at which crypto helps to transact money and slammed banks for making excuses for slowing down this process. He tweeted: “#Crypto moves money fast. Banks move a lot of excuses.”

#Crypto moves money fast.

Banks move a lot of excuses. — Davinci Jeremie (@Davincij15) July 25, 2025

Besides, banks are known not only for slow payment processing but also for immense commission fees for transactions they make, while Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies are unbeatable when it comes to both speed and tiny transaction fees.

Advertisement

Bitcoin may never go under $100,000 again: Davinci

Roughly a week ago, Davinci came up with a prediction in his tweet, stating that there may come a time when the market will never again see the world’s king crypto, Bitcoin, trading below the $100,000 level.

He published an image from the Hollywood movie "Troy" starring Brad Pitt, where Davinci underscored that the names of those who believe that investing in Bitcoin is too risky will be forgotten.

At press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $116,123 per coin. This level was reached as BTC recovered slightly after the 3.42% decline faced during the past 24 hours.