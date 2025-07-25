Advertisement
    ‘Crypto Moves Money Fast,’ Early Bitcoin Adopter Davinci Slams Banks

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 25/07/2025 - 13:36
    Bitcoiner Davinci makes important crypto statement, lambasting banks
    Cover image via youtu.be

    An early adopter of Bitcoin and a crypto YouTuber, Jeremie Davinci, has taken to his account on the social media giant X (formerly known as Twitter) to address the crypto community on the subject of crypto and banks. He praised the former and lambasted the latter, like any true crypto enthusiast would do.

    Davinci on advantages of crypto vs. slow banks

    Davinci stressed the high speed at which crypto helps to transact money and slammed banks for making excuses for slowing down this process. He tweeted: “#Crypto moves money fast. Banks move a lot of excuses.”

    Besides, banks are known not only for slow payment processing but also for immense commission fees for transactions they make, while Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies are unbeatable when it comes to both speed and tiny transaction fees.

    Bitcoin may never go under $100,000 again: Davinci

    Roughly a week ago, Davinci came up with a prediction in his tweet, stating that there may come a time when the market will never again see the world’s king crypto, Bitcoin, trading below the $100,000 level.

    He published an image from the Hollywood movie "Troy" starring Brad Pitt, where Davinci underscored that the names of those who believe that investing in Bitcoin is too risky will be forgotten.

    At press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $116,123 per coin. This level was reached as BTC recovered slightly after the 3.42% decline faced during the past 24 hours.

    #Cryptocurrency #Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency influencer
