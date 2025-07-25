Advertisement
    ETF or Real Bitcoin? 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Ends Speculation

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 25/07/2025 - 10:50
    Robert Kiyosaki, "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author, explains key difference between Bitcoin and Bitcoin ETF
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    unlRobert Kiyosaki, author of best-selling business book "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has just given a clear warning to anyone getting into Bitcoin ETFs: make sure you know exactly what you are dealing with.

    Actually, a prominent writer in a recent X post did not say he was against ETFs; in fact, he says they are good for "the average investor." There are gold, silver and Bitcoin ETFs. But there is a twist. Owning the ETF version of the asset is like having a picture of a gun for personal defense, says Kiyosaki. 

    Basically, when the stakes are high, paper will not protect you.

    "Beware of paper"

    That line was not a metaphor, just a checklist. Kiyosaki is not just talking about market exposure — he is talking about ownership, custody, survival. His tone suggests that in a world where financial systems can be flipped overnight, having a digital slip that says "you own Bitcoin" is a poor substitute for holding the actual asset.

    The difference he makes is simple but important. Paper assets are easy to use, but they depend on trust. You have to trust the system, the middleman, and that you will be able to access your assets when you need them. Real assets do not offer such access — unless your cash is under your mattress. The thing that separates the average investor from the one who is ready, per Kiyosaki , is knowing when to rely on one type of asset versus the other.

    And Kiyosaki has always seen himself as a financial survivalist, not just an educator. His advice is not just about stocks and portfolios either. It covers mores significant topics like sovereignty and preparedness. For him, Bitcoin is not just an investment. It is part of the same way of thinking that values hard metals and personal security.

    He ends with a relaxed warning: if you get the difference between real assets and paper — and how to move between them — you are already ahead of the crowd. If not, you might be thinking you have protection, but it is not the real deal.

    #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
