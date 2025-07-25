Advertisement
    Justin Sun's Tron Inc. Achieves Nasdaq Listing: Details

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 25/07/2025 - 20:08
    Justin Sun to ring opening bell for Tron Inc. on Nasdaq exchange
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Tron Inc., the public company with the largest TRX holding, has scored a significant win in the broader financial space, as it has been listed on the Nasdaq. It marks a historic moment for Tron Inc. on the Nasdaq as Justin Sun, founder of the crypto asset, was invited to ring the opening bell on the exchange.

    Tron: Start of crypto era on Wall Street

    In a post on X, Sun had announced the historic event, urging his 3.8 million followers to join the event via live stream. The listing on the Nasdaq exchange marks the actualization of a 15-year dream come true for Sun.

    According to him, "Nasdaq has been home for many innovation giants…it is my dream to want to be part of it. Today is just the first step as we have growth ahead of us."

    The Tron founder expressed optimism that the move might mark the start of the cryptocurrency era on the exchange. He maintained that with dedication, commitment and building on achievements made so far, Tron might one day be on the same level as other major companies on the exchange.

    With the listing, Tron Inc., an innovative firm that is at the intersection of blockchain, entertainment and digital assets, increases its visibility. It also signals institutional acceptance of blockchain-based entities on traditional markets.

    TRX trading volume surges 36% after Nasdaq debut

    The development is also expected to have a positive impact on TRX’s outlook in the cryptocurrency market space. Following the announcement, Tron has recorded a significant 36.33% surge in its trading volume to $1.83 billion within the last 24 hours.

    TRX, as of press time, was changing hands at $0.3137, representing a 0.37% increase within the same period. The crypto asset had climbed from a low of $0.3012 to its current level as investors engage in trading activities.

    As reported by U.Today, this move comes following a reverse merger with SRM Entertainment, which means there will be no traditional initial public offering (IPO).

    #Tron
