Crypto Investors Could Lose All Their Money, EU Warns

News
Thu, 03/17/2022 - 14:27
article image
Alex Dovbnya
European regulators touched upon crypto volatility, misleading ads, regulatory uncertainty, energy consumption and other issues in a recent warning
Crypto Investors Could Lose All Their Money, EU Warns
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The European Supervisory Authorities (EBA, ESMA and EIOPA – the ESAs) issued a stern warning about cryptocurrencies this Thursday, claiming that those who invest in the mercurial asset could end up losing everything.

Those who consider investing in crypto should ask themselves whether or not they can take on high risks and whether they understand the features of specific cryptocurrency assets, the warning says.

The authorities are worried about the lack of education regarding risks associated with the cryptocurrency sector.

They are particularly concerned about misleading crypto advertisements that routinely pop up on social media. Cryptocurrency projects often secure promotional deals with influencers, which exacerbates the issue.

The EU regulators claim that investors should be "particularly wary" of extremely high returns that seem improbable.

Hacks, operational risks and security issues have also been mentioned by the EU regulators.

Related
Top Developer Leaves Ripple. Here's Why

High energy consumption

The most recent warning also touches upon the excessive energy consumption of proof-of-work cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Consumers should be aware of the adverse environmental impact of such cryptocurrencies.

The recent comments come after the European cryptocurrency community narrowly escaped a "de facto" ban on proof-of-work cryptocurrencies.

As reported by U.Today, a committee of the European Parliament voted against the provision in the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) framework that would prohibit the energy-guzzling consensus algorithm.

Earlier this week, the EU parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee greenlit the much-talked-about regulatory package. Further negotiations are needed before ratification.

The MiCA framework aims to tackle market manipulation and terrorist financing among a slew of other issues.

#Bitcoin News #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image BTC, XRP and LUNA Price Analysis for March 17
03/17/2022 - 15:05
BTC, XRP and LUNA Price Analysis for March 17
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Grayscale Founder Teases Dogecoin Community in Recent Tweet: Details
03/17/2022 - 14:55
Grayscale Founder Teases Dogecoin Community in Recent Tweet: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 211 Million XRP Moved by Crypto Whales as XRP Trades in $0.79 Range
03/17/2022 - 14:40
211 Million XRP Moved by Crypto Whales as XRP Trades in $0.79 Range
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan