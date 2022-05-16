Crypto Firms Could Inadvertently Hire Employees from North Korea, US Authorities Warn

News
Mon, 05/16/2022 - 20:13
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The U.S. has warned IT firms about unwanted employees from North Korea
Crypto Firms Could Inadvertently Hire Employees from North Korea, US Authorities Warn
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

U.S. authorities have issued an advisory warning to IT firms, including cryptocurrency firms, about North Korean tech workers trying to obtain employment by posing as non-DPRK individuals.

Supporting g DPRK IT workers and their activity entails reputational risks and legal consequences since it would violate U.S. sanctions.

The authoritarian state dispatched its seasoned IT workers in order to generate revenue for its weapons development programs. Potential employees may choose to sub-contract their work to non-North Koreans in order to obfuscate their malicious intentions.   

Related
Former Fed Chair Dismisses Bitcoin
Last month, Jonathan Wu, head of growth at Aztec Network, revealed how a North Korean hacker was trying to get a job at his firm in a viral Twitter thread. He described his experience as simultaneously “terrifying” and “hilarious.”

Ethereum developer Virgil Griffith was recently sentenced to more than five years behind bars for helping North Korea evade sanctions.

#Cryptocurrency Crime
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Do Kwon Proposes New Plan to Revive Terra
05/16/2022 - 18:59
Do Kwon Proposes New Plan to Revive Terra
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for May 16
05/16/2022 - 16:18
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for May 16
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitcoin Chart Shows “Ominous” Combination, It’s Long Way Down for BTC: Peter Schiff
05/16/2022 - 16:13
Bitcoin Chart Shows “Ominous” Combination, It’s Long Way Down for BTC: Peter Schiff
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan