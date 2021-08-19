Crypto Exchange OKEx Appears in Canadian Regulator's Crosshairs

The Canadian regulator is seeking to bring enforcement action against the operator of the OKEx exchange

OKEx has become the latest cryptocurrency exchange to appear in the crosshairs of the Ontario Securities Commission.



In a statement published on Aug. 19, the Canadian regulator claims that Aux Cayes FinTech, the Seychelles-based operator of the exchange, offered its services in the largest Canadian province without initiating any compliance discussions with the regulator.



The OSC adds that it will continue clamping down on non-compliant cryptocurrency exchanges:

Staff will continue to take action against non-compliant crypto asset trading platforms and are in contact with international securities regulators to exchange information to support enforcement action.

As reported by U.Today, the Ontario watchdog also took action against Bitcoin futures trading platform Bybit in late July.



During the same month, Binance ceased operations in Ontario for unspecified reasons.

