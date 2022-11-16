Crypto Exchange BingX Introduces First-Ever Elite Copy Trading Tool

BingX, a new-gen cryptocurrencies exchange ecosystem focused on advanced copy trading tooling, launches a premium tiering system, a compensation initiative and Fund Management Remuneration.

Elite Copy Traders Program by BingX kicks off

According to an official statement shared by BingX representatives, the platform launches a large-scale community initiative, an Elite Copy Traders Program.

Image by BingX

With this program activated, all traders can apply for the Bronze, Silver, Gold and Diamond tier; the tiers are updated weekly on Monday at 12:00 midnight (UTC+8). Bronze is the first level of the program available for the majority of traders.

To move to the next level, an applicant should meet a number of requirements. To ensure that only skilled professionals join the elite levels, traders are required to demonstrate a minimum amount of total assets, a number of followers (or total value of copy trading) and a risk score.

In the elite levels of the program, traders will get a more impressive share of their followers net trade amount. Last but not least, for the first time in the entire history of the cryptocurrency industry, the top traders will receive a salary.

BingX sets a $1,000 per month compensation for all traders at the Gold and Diamond levels to guarantee sustainable cash flow even during periods of bearish recession on crypto markets.

All categories of users will benefit from Elite Copy Traders Program implementation

The most exciting incentive is Fund Management Remuneration, which will act similarly to rewards for traditional financial fund managers in Web2 economics.

Elvisco Carrington, PR and communications director at BingX, highlights that the program is highly innovative and has no analogues among competitors:

The program aims to provide more protection to users and attractive rewards to elite copy traders on BingX, and create a robust social trading environment where healthy competition is encouraged. As the pioneer in copy trading, BingX has been digging into technology innovation and building up a talent pool. We are committed to helping both our traders and users maximize their profits in a sustainable way by exploring novel solutions for a better trading experience. BingX is ready to embrace more talented traders in the future.

Elite traders will benefit from the activation of this program due to its stable cash flow, while newcomers will upgrade their level of trading skills by copying the masters’ strategies.