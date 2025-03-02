Advertisement
    Cardano Founder: 'Good Things Coming'

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 2/03/2025 - 10:50
    Cardano founder says that industry is well-represented
    Cover image via U.Today
    Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has stated that the industry is "well-represented" and that "good things are coming" in his recent social media post.

    At the same time, the Cardano founder has clarified that "no one is being appointed to the executive branch."

    "I appreciate the enthusiasm and speculation, but I'd like to say no one is being appointed by the executive branch to any crypto-related role tonight, meetings do not imply an endorsement or magic new powers…" he said.

    Hoskinson has said that he will refrain from further commenting on the topic.

    That said, the Cardano founder has attracted some pushback from the community. Some members are claiming that he is the reason behind this speculation.

    "You should hold back that information until you have facts to present," a community member said. "This guy started a rumor and didn’t even attempt to deny the rumor…" another Hoskinson follower commented on X.

    Last month, Hoskinson stated that a "super important" meeting was slated to take place in early March.

    The McDonald's reference and the DietCoke mention offered some strong hints about the person Hoskinson was going to meet (but he stopped short of explicitly mentioning the name).

    Hoskinson remains one of the most prominent industry leaders. He was previously rumored to be part of an advisory board by the U.S. government for cryptocurrencies.

    However, in his most recent post, he has urged the community to refrain from further comments and speculation, arguing that they would be "counterproductive."

