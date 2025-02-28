Legendary Trader Bollinger Comments on Important Bitcoin Reversal

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Legendary trader John Bollinger has noted that Bitcoin has undergone an "important reversal" at its lower Bollinger Band.

"Should be good for a long trade with targets at the middle and upper bands. The problem is that today's very long tail doesn't suggest a logical place to set a reasonable stop for the trade," Bollinger added.

Bollinger is, of course, known for making very prescient Bitcoin price predictions in the past, which is why his takes usually attract significant attention within the investment community.

The price of Bitcoin has briefly surged to an intraday high of $84,851, paring some recent losses. It is currently trading at $84,590, according to CoinGecko data.

Earlier this Friday, the leading cryptocurrency plunged to $78,393, the lowest level in three months.

However, Standard Chartered analysts continue to predict that the cryptocurrency could reach $200,000 as soon as this year.