Advertisement
AD

    Ripple v. SEC: XRP Lawyer Reacts to 'Solid Theory' About Case

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 2/03/2025 - 14:15
    Is SEC delay part of Ripple plan? XRP lawyer John Deaton calls this solid theory
    Advertisement
    Ripple v. SEC: XRP Lawyer Reacts to 'Solid Theory' About Case
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    James Murphy, better known online as MetaLawMan, has a theory. A well-regarded financial services lawyer in the crypto legal space, he thinks the delay in dismissing Ripple’s case might not be on the SEC’s end. It could be Ripple, negotiating behind the scenes.

    Advertisement

    The issue? Judge Torres’ decision. For XRP holders, it was a win. But for Ripple itself? Not entirely. The ruling included findings of securities law violations and an injunction — details that could complicate things if Ripple wants to conduct an exempt securities offering or even consider an IPO.

    Related
    500,000,000 XRP Lands in Ripple Account: What's Endgame?
    Sun, 03/02/2025 - 13:22
    500,000,000 XRP Lands in Ripple Account: What's Endgame?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    14,372,556 SHIB in Minutes: What's Going On?
    Saylor’s Strategy Delivers $2.6 Billion Bitcoin Gain As 2025 Begins
    XRP Price Makes U-Turn With 13% Surge, What Comes Next?
    Shiba Inu Critical X Warning Issued to SHIB Community, What’s Behind?

    Murphy suspects the SEC would have taken an easy deal: dismiss the appeals, take the $125 million penalty, and move on. But Ripple may be pushing for more, trying to get certain aspects of the ruling vacated. Not a simple request. Years ago, federal judges were more open to this kind of settlement. Now? Not so much.

    Advertisement

    Bigger picture

    And here’s the bigger picture: Since January, with a new SEC composition, major crypto cases have been dropped. Coinbase. Consensys. Legal battles wrapped up, burdens lifted. Yet, Ripple’s case drags on. The fine was set, XRP was ruled a non-security, but the legal process has not been officially closed.

    Related
    2,500,000 RLUSD Issued as Ripple Releases New Report: Details
    Sat, 03/01/2025 - 14:31
    2,500,000 RLUSD Issued as Ripple Releases New Report: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    That lingering question — why? — is what keeps the XRP community watching closely. John Deaton, a major legal voice in the space and the representative for XRP holders in a class-action lawsuit against the SEC, thinks Murphy’s theory makes sense.

    He called it solid. Back in February, Deaton even addressed the new SEC commissioners directly, asking when Ripple’s case would finally be dropped.

    No clear answer yet. For now, it’s speculation, negotiations and a case that refuses to close.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 2, 2025 - 14:00
    14,372,556 SHIB in Minutes: What's Going On?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 2, 2025 - 13:22
    500,000,000 XRP Lands in Ripple Account: What's Endgame?
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Expo Returns to Santa Clara for North America Edition: Essential Gathering for Innovators in AI, Automation, and Digital Strategy
    100 Million: How $FAM is Redefining the Future of Community-Driven Memecoins on the TON Blockchain
    Recognizing Excellence at the Connected Banking Awards 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple v. SEC: XRP Lawyer Reacts to 'Solid Theory' About Case
    14,372,556 SHIB in Minutes: What's Going On?
    500,000,000 XRP Lands in Ripple Account: What's Endgame?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD