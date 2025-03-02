Advertisement
AD

    Breaking: XRP, ADA, and SOL Prices Skyrocket Following Crypto Strategic Reserve Announcement

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 2/03/2025 - 15:28
    ADA, XRP, and SOL have recorded double-digit gains
    Advertisement
    Breaking: XRP, ADA, and SOL Prices Skyrocket Following Crypto Strategic Reserve Announcement
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The prices of XRP, Solana (SOL), and other cryptocurrencies have skyrocketed after it was announced that the aforementioned tokens would be part of a strategic cryptocurrency reserve in the U.S. 

    Advertisement

    The price of Cardano (ADA) has soared by an eye-popping 33% in mere minutes, surpassing the $0.60 level. 

    The price of the Ripple-affiliated XRP token has also surged by a whopping 12% following the announcement, currently approaching the $2.5 mark on the Binance exchange.

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: XRP, ADA, and SOL Prices Skyrocket Following Crypto Strategic Reserve Announcement
    DOGE to $4? New Dogecoin Price Prediction Reveals Way
    14,372,556 SHIB in Minutes: What's Going On?
    Saylor’s Strategy Delivers $2.6 Billion Bitcoin Gain As 2025 Begins

    Solana (SOL) has also logged a double-digit price spike following the announcement.      

    Advertisement

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple was lobbying for a multi-token strategic reserve that would include XRP.  This did not sit well with many Bitcoin advocates who were advocating for a pure BTC one.

    Related
    Ripple's XRP Bid for US Crypto Reserve Sparks Heated Debate
    Fri, 01/24/2025 - 11:38
    Ripple's XRP Bid for US Crypto Reserve Sparks Heated Debate
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The crypto reserve is supposed to make the U.S. the "crypto capital" of the world, according to the announcement.  

    Even though a Bitcoin reserve is likely no longer happening, the price of the cryptocurrency has still spiked by nearly 4%. It is approaching the $89,000 level at press time.   

    Overall, roughly $160 million worth of crypto has been liquidated over the past hour alone, according to CoinGlass data. Long positions, of course, account for the vast majority of liquidations. 

    #Cardano News #XRP News #Solana News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 2, 2025 - 15:55
    Strategy's Michael Saylor Compares Bitcoin to 'Digital Energy': Details
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Mar 2, 2025 - 15:40
    SHIB Price Prediction for March 2
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Expo Returns to Santa Clara for North America Edition: Essential Gathering for Innovators in AI, Automation, and Digital Strategy
    100 Million: How $FAM is Redefining the Future of Community-Driven Memecoins on the TON Blockchain
    Recognizing Excellence at the Connected Banking Awards 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Strategy's Michael Saylor Compares Bitcoin to 'Digital Energy': Details
    SHIB Price Prediction for March 2
    Breaking: XRP, ADA, and SOL Prices Skyrocket Following Crypto Strategic Reserve Announcement
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD