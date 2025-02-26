Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for February 26

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 26/02/2025 - 15:19
    How long may decline of ADA last?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bears are again more powerful than bulls today, according to CoinStats.

    ADA chart by CoinStats

    ADA/USD

    Unlike other coins, the price of Cardano (ADA) has gone up by 0.81%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA has made a false breakout of the local support of $0.6638. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a test of the $0.70 zone soon.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the situation is less clear. The volume is low, which means neither bulls nor bears are dominating. 

    In this case, sideways trading in the narrow range of $0.66-$0.70 is the more likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, there are no reversal signals yet. If bulls cannot seize the initiative soon, the decline may continue to the $0.55-$0.60 by the end of the month.

    ADA is trading at $0.6767 at press time.

