    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 1

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 1/03/2025 - 13:15
    Can rate of Bitcoin (BTC) bounce off from current prices?
    The weekend has started with the rise of all top 10 coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 5.29% over the last day.

    Despite today's growth, the price of BTC is returning to the local support of $83,804. If a breakout happens, the correction is likely to continue to the $83,000 zone.

    On the bigger time frame, the daily bar is looking bearish.

    If buyers cannot seize the initiative and the candle closes with a long wick, traders may witness a test of the support level of $82,133 shortly.

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar closure in terms of the $89,392 level. If it happens far from it, the drop is likely to continue to the $80,000 range.

    Bitcoin is trading at $84,548 at press time.

