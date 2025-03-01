Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 1

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started with the rise of all top 10 coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 5.29% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's growth, the price of BTC is returning to the local support of $83,804. If a breakout happens, the correction is likely to continue to the $83,000 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the daily bar is looking bearish.

If buyers cannot seize the initiative and the candle closes with a long wick, traders may witness a test of the support level of $82,133 shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar closure in terms of the $89,392 level. If it happens far from it, the drop is likely to continue to the $80,000 range.

Bitcoin is trading at $84,548 at press time.