Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    MicroStrategy's Saylor Reveals What Bitcoin (BTC) Really Is

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Michael Saylor recently affirmed what Bitcoin is really, responding to DOJ's claim that money is not private property in legal case
    Sun, 2/02/2025 - 15:40
    A
    A
    A
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Reveals What Bitcoin (BTC) Really Is
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Michael Saylor, the head of MicroStrategy and a vocal Bitcoin (BTC) advocate, recently shared a bold thought on X, offering his take on a legal debate that has been getting a lot of attention. The debate is all about a case called C.S. Lawn & Landscape, Inc. v. U.S. Department of Labor, where the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said money is not necessarily private property.

    Advertisement

    The government used this case to justify seizing $50,000 from a small business, claiming that cash is not really property, which has raised some serious questions about financial autonomy and property rights.

    Related
    Saylor’s MicroStrategy Upsizes Its STRK Offering to $584 Million to Buy Bitcoin
    Fri, 01/31/2025 - 14:25
    Saylor’s MicroStrategy Upsizes Its STRK Offering to $584 Million to Buy Bitcoin
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Elon Musk's ‘Money’ Statement Triggers DOGE Team’s Supportive Response
    4,485,366,320 XRP: Ripple Unveils Holdings in New Report
    560 Million Dogecoin in Days: What’s Happening?
    Ripple CEO Highlights Ripple's Most Recent Big Milestones

    Saylor had a pretty simple response, but it did not need to be any more complicated to get his point across. He said again that Bitcoin, unlike regular currencies, actually represents real property.

    Advertisement

    For Saylor and many others in the crypto community, BTC is not just another digital asset — it is a way to protect financial sovereignty, independent of government control or the legal ambiguities that often surround traditional money.

    This is part of a bigger conversation that has been going on for years, especially about how digital assets, including Bitcoin, are viewed by governments and courts. Some places have been clearer about the legality of BTC.

    In China, for example, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are seen as legal property, meaning people can hold them within the country's legal framework.

    Related
    $2.2 Million per Bitcoin in Play, Max Keiser Says, As Saylor Gets Featured by Forbes
    Fri, 01/31/2025 - 09:03
    $2.2 Million per Bitcoin in Play, Max Keiser Says, As Saylor Gets Featured by Forbes
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Saylor's comments are in line with what a lot of Bitcoin fans think, which is that having digital assets that are not controlled by any one government is important in protecting people against the government acting against their rights.

    His company, MicroStrategy, is really pushing this idea, spending a lot of money on Bitcoin as a better way to store value than traditional currencies that the government controls.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Michael Saylor
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Feb 2, 2025 - 15:25
    DOGE Price Prediction for February 2
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Feb 2, 2025 - 14:51
    $555 Million Liquidation Tsunami Hits Crypto Market, Peter Brandt Shares 'Great Strategy'
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Agent A.I. (AGNT) Token Presale Goes Live – A Thoughtful Take on AI and Meme Culture
    Philippines Leads Southeast Asia’s Fintech Future: Fintech Revolution Summit 2025
    Airdrops in the TRON TRC-20 Network
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    MicroStrategy's Saylor Reveals What Bitcoin (BTC) Really Is
    DOGE Price Prediction for February 2
    $555 Million Liquidation Tsunami Hits Crypto Market, Peter Brandt Shares 'Great Strategy'
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD