Advertisement
AD

Crypto Bloodbath: $730 Million Destroyed Amid Volatility Surge

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Crypto investors had to take $730 million punch during this volatility surge
Thu, 4/01/2024 - 9:51
Crypto Bloodbath: $730 Million Destroyed Amid Volatility Surge
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The cryptocurrency market has witnessed a significant shakeout, with an enormous $730 million in liquidations occurring in a single day, making it probably one of the worst days for the industry since 2022. Both long and short positions were wiped out, leaving both bulls and bears in losses.

The liquidation heat map reveals that Bitcoin and Ethereum were at the epicenter of this unrest. BTC accounted for the majority, with $169 million in liquidations, while ETH followed with $113 million. This mass liquidation might potentially become the worst day for the derivatives market in the new year.

ETHUSD Chart
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

The Bitcoin chart analysis indicates a significant level of resistance at approximately $43,300, with local support found near the $37,580 mark. For Ethereum, the support level to watch is around $1,929, with resistance near the $2,250 level. Both assets showed signs of consolidation before the drop, with the subsequent sell-off piercing through multiple layers of technical support.

The asset that saw the most liquidation was Bitcoin, which is not surprising given its status as the biggest asset on the market. The sheer value of BTC liquidations shows that risk tolerance among crypto investors is still on an extremely high level.

Related
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Highlights Bitcoin Halving 2024 as Crucial Event

This liquidation cascade is an important reminder of the high risks involved in trading cryptocurrencies, particularly when using leverage. The swift and severe price actions often shake out investors who use poor risk management strategies.

In the aftermath of such an event, the market may take time to find its footing as investors and traders assess the new landscape. Whether this liquidation event marks the start of a deeper correction or simply a temporary setback remains to be seen, but what is clear is that volatility will go up from here with more unexpected moves occurring on the market.

#Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Dogecoin to Moon: 635 Million DOGE Change Hands Ahead of DOGE-1 Mission
2024/01/04 09:49
Dogecoin to Moon: 635 Million DOGE Change Hands Ahead of DOGE-1 Mission
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Highlights Bitcoin Halving 2024 as Crucial Event
2024/01/04 09:49
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Highlights Bitcoin Halving 2024 as Crucial Event
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Whales Buying Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) Dump
2024/01/04 09:49
Whales Buying Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) Dump
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Whales Market Announces the Launch of Its Revolutionary Dapp and Token on the Solana Network
Gooniverse: The Gangster Metaverse Where Dog Memes and Crypto Rule!
Bunzz Launches AI-Powered Smart Contract Audit Tool with Free Audits for First 20 Projects
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Crypto Bloodbath: $730 Million Destroyed Amid Volatility Surge
Dogecoin to Moon: 635 Million DOGE Change Hands Ahead of DOGE-1 Mission
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Highlights Bitcoin Halving 2024 as Crucial Event
Show all