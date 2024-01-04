Advertisement
Original U.Today article

30% Solana (SOL) Price Drop Can Be Avoided: Here's How

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Solana in trouble, but reversal might happen sooner than expected
Thu, 4/01/2024 - 1:00
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Solana (SOL) presents a worrying scenario for its investors. The asset's performance has been less than stellar, with a continuous trend of corrections and an inability to muster significant momentum. A closer look at the chart reveals that SOL has formed a lower high, a classic harbinger of a potential price reversal, but everything can be saved.

The chart depicts a significant downturn from a recent peak, with the price action now struggling beneath the moving average lines, which traditionally act as dynamic levels of support and resistance. The moving averages are fanning out, which could be indicative of a spreading malaise in Solana's market sentiment. The Relative Strength Index is not offering any relief either; it hovers in a middle ground that neither confirms an oversold bounce back nor an overbought plunge.

SOLUSDT
SOL/USDT Chart by TradingView

Fundamentally, the situation appears to echo the chart's sentiment. There is a discernible shift as capital begins to flow away from Solana, favoring the perceived stability and burgeoning potential of Ethereum and its layer-2 (L2) solutions. The market sentiment leans toward a belief that L2 networks are gearing up for substantial growth, overshadowing Solana's prospects.

Solana's downturn can be partially attributed to the network's dwindling steam. Once touted as a high-speed and cost-effective Ethereum competitor, the platform is now facing challenges in retaining its competitive edge. As the Ethereum ecosystem gains momentum with upgrades and flourishing L2 solutions, the shift in investor confidence is palpable.

Related
XRP, ADA, SOL: Binance Expands Offerings on Investment, What Changed?

While the price action on the chart may appear bleak, it is crucial to remember that Solana might catch up with the market thanks to the rally in the NFT sector, which has gotten a second wind. While current trends and sentiment suggest a gloomy outlook for Solana in the near term, the crypto space has often defied expectations. It would be premature to write off Solana just yet.

Cardano failed to impress

Market optimists had anticipated a significant boost for ADA following a technical formation known as a symmetrical triangle pattern. Traditionally, such a pattern suggests that a breakout is imminent, with the direction of the breakout indicating the next possible trend.

However, despite these bullish expectations, ADA's price action has been lackluster, failing to deliver the upward surge that investors were betting on. This has led to a sense of disappointment among traders, who had hoped the resolution of the symmetrical triangle would translate to a clear bullish signal.

A closer analysis of the provided chart reveals that, as ADA approached the apex of the symmetrical triangle, trading volume surged, indicating heightened anticipation of a substantial price move. This volume spike typically signals that traders are positioning themselves in expectation of a breakout, which in the case of ADA, was widely expected to be upward due to the previous trend.

Yet, the aftermath has been anticlimactic. ADA's price did not capitalize on the technical setup, and instead of vaulting forward, it has hovered around the breakout point, leaving the bullish cohort in a state of uncertainty. The moving averages, which should serve as support in a bullish scenario, have not yet been retested, casting doubt on the conviction of the market's upward momentum.

The reasons behind this unexpected stagnation could be manifold, ranging from macroeconomic factors to a shift in investor sentiment within the broader cryptocurrency market. It is also possible that the market had already priced in potential positive developments for Cardano, leading to a "buy the rumor, sell the news" outcome.

About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

