    Crucial Shytoshi Kusama Warning Sent out to SHIB Community

    Yuri Molchan
    Scammers continue to impersonate SHIB's enigmatic leader to capitalize on investors
    Thu, 2/05/2024 - 14:37
    A Twitter/X account that posts warnings about scammers to the Shiba Inu army, “Shibarmy Scam Alerts,” has announced that a new fake account of the pseudonymous SHIB leader Shytoshi Kusama has emerged on social media.

    Earlier this week, it shared a similar warning about top SHIB developer Kaal Dhairya.

    SHIB army warned about fake new Kusama account

    The tweet contains two screenshots of the fake new Shytoshi Kusama account, reminding the SHIB army that such fake accounts that are frequently created by scammers are employed to give users misleading information and misdirect them to fake websites to get ahold of their funds. Another goal is to collect the details of users’ lives, which they can later use to scam them.

    The tweet urges the SHIB army to always stay in touch with official members of cryptocurrency projects. No SHIB team member will ever contact any user privately to ask them for their personal data or with a request to connect their wallet to any platforms.

    Shytoshi Kusama sends message to community

    Earlier this week, SHIB team member Lucie spread the word about Kusama issuing an important new message to the Shiba Inu community.

    Kusama announced a new iteration of the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange – 1.75, which he promised to launch earlier. Shytoshi stated that the upgraded DEX is “where community tokens thrive, creating a dynamic marketplace filled with unique projects, causes, and #SHIBARMY members.”

    ShibaSwap now not only runs on the Ethereum blockchain, but it has been bridged to Shibarium. This aspect is very important to Shibarium users, Lucie stressed, since users need to send their Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens back to Ethereum to get access to various products and services.

    She emphasized that everything is still in development so far, and this development, on a global scale for Shibarium, never ends.

    Shytoshi Kusama's Important Message Shared with SHIB Community: Details

    Justin Sun praises SHIB and other meme coins

    During the recent Token 2049 event in Dubai, Tron founder and crypto billionaire Justin Sun mentioned SHIB and other meme coins, speaking positively of them. In particular, Sun praises them, saying that despite seeming useless, they “highlight the power of community in crypto.”

    A similar opinion was offered a few years ago by cryptocurrency influencer David Gokhshtein, who stated that DOGE and SHIB have the potential to bring tons of new users into crypto, and Bitcoin in particular.

    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
