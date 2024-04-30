Shytoshi Kusama's Important Message Shared with SHIB Community: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The official marketing lead of the SHIB team, widely known as Lucie within the community, has shared an important message sent to the team by mysterious SHIB leader Shytoshi Kusama.

The message focused on the recent launch of a new iteration of the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange (DEX).

Shytoshi Kusama on new ShibaSwap version

Lucie shared Kusama’s recent social media post, in which he commented on the new version of Shibarium’s DEX, ShibaSwap. He stated that the new iteration of this decentralized trading platform is “a hub for innovators and Shibizens alike.”

“It’s where community tokens thrive, creating a dynamic marketplace filled with unique projects, causes, and #SHIBARMY members,” the enigmatic Shiba Inu leader added.

On April 29, Lucie published a tweet to announce that the new version of ShibaSwap (previously, Shytoshi Kusama referred to it as ShibaSwap 1.75, which comes prior to ShibaSwap 2.0) has been developed and will be launched soon. It will be a multi-chain version of the DEX compatible not only with the Ethereum blockchain but also with migration to Shibarium.

Thanks to this migration, crypto traders will be able to trade SHIB ecosystem coins on layer-2 solution Shibarium: BONE, SHIB, LEASH. Also, once the long-anticipated token, TREAT, and SHI stablecoin are launched, they will be available on the upgraded DEX as well.

It is important to have a bridge between Ethereum and Shibarium, Lucie stressed in another tweet published on Monday, since the aforementioned SHIB ecosystem tokens need to be able to go back to Ethereum to enable their users to access various products and services.

Lucie made a point of emphasizing that “Everything is still under development, and the final form of this Pikachu will come later,” referring to the final ShibaSwap iteration.

SHIB team raises $12 million to build layer-3 solution

This development has taken place merely a week after SHIB leader Shytoshi Kusama announced that the team had raised a substantial sum of $12 million to start building another crucial component of the Shiba Inu ecosystem – a layer-3 blockchain to be deployed on top of Shibarium (the layer-2 solution running atop Ethereum).

The L3 network will be focused on privacy and security, according to recent tweets by Lucie.