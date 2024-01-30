Crucial Warning Made by DOGE Contributor After Today’s MyDoge Account Hack

Mishaboar, a major DOGE contributor who has sway over the Dogecoin community, has issued a major warning to DOGE holders after a recent hack of MyDoge wallet account. The wallet’s account has been restored now after getting compromised by cybercriminals.
"Target for hackers and scammers"
The Dogecoin contributor shared that he believes the original meme-inspired cryptocurrency DOGE and its holders will always remain a “primary target for hackers and scammers.” The main reason for this, according to Mishaboar, is that DOGE is very popular among newbies in crypto.
He also called on Twitter support, urging them to temporarily shut down those accounts that have been reported for scams by other Twitter users.
The contributor also commented on the MyDoge wallet’s account hack that took place earlier today. According to Mishaboar’s tweet, the Twitter account of MyDoge wallet was taken over by hackers via authorization left into “delegate access” since the previous hack, which happened in early December.
Warning to new Dogecoin holders
The culprits posted an urge to the Dogecoin community to send their DOGE to a particular wallet in order to receive a 2x amount of it back. By now, the DOGE contributor reminded, the access has been restored and seized back from the hackers.
In connection with this, Mishaboar shared basic security rules for crypto newbies who have started their way in this space with Dogecoin. Regardless of what account is posting scam offers, it is important not to send one’s DOGE even of gifts or a double amount of the sent DOGE is promised in return; never to connect one’s wallets with ETH/SOL/DOGE or any other crypto in order to receive airdrops, NFTs or similar things. Besides, it is crucial to never share one’s seed phrase with anyone.
“Trust no one. Always double check any posted information,” Mishaboar concluded his tweet with the warning.
Dogecoin network expands rapidly
Earlier today, crypto analyst and trader Ali Martinez shared IntoTheBlock chart to show that the Dogecoin network is seeing a massive expansion as new wallets keep emerging. Over the last week, a whopping 1,100% growth of this metric has been noticed.
On January 29, a single-day surge by 247,240 DOGE wallets – that was a new all-time high.