MyDoge Account Hacked, Mobile App and Wallets Secure

Alex Dovbnya
The official X account of MyDoge, a key player in the Dogecoin wallet sphere, was recently hacked
Thu, 12/07/2023 - 08:03
MyDoge Account Hacked, Mobile App and Wallets Secure
The official Twitter account of MyDoge, the popular Dogecoin wallet, was recently compromised, leading to warnings across the cryptocurrency community. 

According to Mishaboar, a prominent Dogecoin supporter, the @MyDogeOfficial account fell victim to hackers who were redirecting users to a scam website targeting Ethereum (ETH) wallet assets. 

This event has raised alarm bells, prompting users to stay vigilant and avoid interacting with suspicious links. 

The breach also affected accounts associated with MyDoge, including those of its CTO, CEO, and other key personnel, who lost their organizational badges in the process.

Swift response from MyDoge

Following the breach, MyDoge's CTO, Alex, quickly addressed the community, confirming that the @MyDogeOfficial account was the only one compromised. The team is working with X to resolve the issue as soon as possible. 

Importantly, Alex emphasized that the MyDoge mobile app and the self-custodial wallets remain secure and unaffected by the hack. In a reassuring update, he clarified that the wallets are never at risk.

MyDoge, known for its free and secure self-custodial Dogecoin wallet, continues to prioritize user security amidst this challenge.

Dogecoin (DOGE) sees massive transfers 

In related news, Dogecoin (DOGE) has witnessed significant activity in the market. Notably, there were large transfers of DOGE to and from major platforms such as Coinbase and Robinhood. 

This activity coincides with Dogecoin's 10th anniversary, marking a decade since its inception as a light-hearted meme cryptocurrency. 

Over the years, Dogecoin has evolved into a major player in the crypto market, celebrating its longevity and unique position in the digital currency landscape. 

#Dogecoin News #Cryptocurrency Crime
Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption.

