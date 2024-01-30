Top Dogecoin (DOGE) Wallet Issues Warning After Exploit Attempt: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The top Dogecoin wallet, MyDoge, narrates on X (formerly Twitter) how it was able to fend off a recent hack attempt. It further alerts users to precautionary measures to take to stay safe.

According to a statement posted on X, MyDoge Wallet detected an unauthorized attempt to seize control of its X account by bad actors.

A hacker was able to post messages on our account using "Delegate Access" which was added during the previous hack and was undetected until now.



We've regained control, removed the bad actor and informed @X of the situation.



MyDoge Wallet reports an incident where a hacker was able to post messages on its X account using "Delegate Access," which was added during the previous hack and remained undetected all the while. After noticing this, it quickly swung into action to remediate the situation.

In good news, MyDoge Wallet announced it had regained control of its X account, removed the bad actor and notified X of the situation. This event has raised alarm bells, prompting users to stay vigilant.

Along these lines, MyDoge Wallet issues an alert to the Dogecoin community as well as the general crypto community as to how to secure their X accounts, urging everyone to check the "Delegate Access" section in their X settings for any suspicious activity.

It should be recalled that weeks ago, the official X account of MyDoge was compromised, including those of its CTO, CEO and other key personnel.

Thus, the swift and cautious move by MyDoge Wallet that thwarted this most recent hack attempt remains commendable.

At the time of writing, DOGE was up 0.90% in the last 24 hours to $0.081. Ali, a crypto analyst, reports that the Dogecoin network is experiencing a stunning surge in growth, with new addresses jumping by a whopping 1,100% over the last week.

On Jan. 29, a record-breaking 247,240 new DOGE addresses were created, setting an all-time high. Ali expects that a persistent upward trend in network expansion might soon have a positive impact on DOGE prices.