Crucial Cardano (ADA) Price Level Secured: Next Target Revealed

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Cardano secures crucial price level, and next threshold is yet to be reached
Thu, 22/02/2024 - 13:32
Crucial Cardano (ADA) Price Level Secured: Next Target Revealed
Contents
Cardano has reached a pivotal price level that holds the key to its short-term trajectory. ADA's steadfastness around the $0.60 threshold is a testament to its resilience and may serve as a springboard to higher valuations, with the next target in sight at approximately $0.66.

Importance of $0.60 threshold

The price represents a significant psychological and technical support level. Historically, this price point has been a battleground for buyers and sellers, with the currency finding strong purchasing interest at this level. Consolidation around this zone indicates robust sentiment among investors and could potentially imbue ADA with enough strength to challenge the upper resistance levels.

ADAUSDT Chart
ADA/USDT Chart by TradingView

Building momentum for next leap

ADA's current stability around $0.60 may be laying the groundwork for an upward push toward the $0.66 level. This could happen as a result of increased investor confidence, positive developments within the Cardano ecosystem or broader market trends favoring altcoins. A break above $0.60 with sustained trading volume could validate bullish momentum, making $0.66 a realistic near-term target.

Biggest Cardano (ADA) dApp Teases Incoming Upgrade: Details

While the support at $0.60 provides a safety net, it also contributes to a squeeze in the price range between $0.60 and $0.66. This tightening range could pose a challenge, as ADA needs to muster sufficient buying pressure to overcome the upper resistance. Failure to break through could result in a period of consolidation or a potential retracing.

From a bullish perspective, a definitive breach above $0.66 could clear the path toward the next resistance level, potentially in the $0.70 region. On the flip side, if ADA fails to maintain the $0.60 support, it might face a bearish downturn, with possible fallbacks to lower support zones, such as $0.55 or even $0.50, in the event of a significant market correction.

#Cardano News
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

