Cardano (ADA) Second-Most Decentralized Asset in Crypto

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Cardano remains one of most decentralized assets on market, and now it has even been confirmed officially
Tue, 20/02/2024 - 11:37
Cardano (ADA) Second-Most Decentralized Asset in Crypto
Cardano has been celebrated for its decentralization, ranking it as the second-most decentralized asset in the cryptocurrency industry. The evaluation, which came from a decentralization index by crypto researcher Justin Bons, gave ADA a score of 35 out of 60, trailing just behind Ethereum's 43 but surpassing other contenders like Bitcoin, Solana and Ripple.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson responded with a nuanced take on the matter. He contended that opposition to IOHK (Input Output Hong Kong) should not be equated with a measure of decentralization. Instead, Hoskinson argued that what truly matters is the governance of the code and its transformation into a robust open-source project with contributions from multiple entities, not just IOHK.

ADAUSDT
ADA/USDT Chart by TradingView

The debate around decentralization is more intricate than it appears on the surface. It is not just about a plethora of nodes or validators but about the distribution of power within the network. The six principles outlined by Bons to measure decentralization include validator and client distribution, permissionless design, technical trade-offs, governance design and political decentralization.

Cardano shines in several of these aspects. It boasts a high unique validator count and a network free of permissioned elements. Its native delegation system and the impending implementation of on-chain governance demonstrate its commitment to a decentralized future. However, the perception of limited pushback against IOHK does raise questions about the political decentralization of the network.

Still, ADA's score reflects its robust structure, which includes a high number of unique validators and a strong stance against permissioned elements. With on-chain governance on the horizon, Cardano is poised to enhance its decentralized nature even further.

About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

