Advertisement
AD

Biggest Cardano (ADA) dApp Teases Incoming Upgrade: Details

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Cardano DeFi powerhouse Indigo is getting makeover, here's what to expect
Thu, 22/02/2024 - 12:13
Biggest Cardano (ADA) dApp Teases Incoming Upgrade: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Indigo, the largest decentralized application (DApp) operating on the Cardano (ADA) blockchain, recently set the crypto community abuzz with anticipation by teasing an imminent upgrade. The announcement, made on the X platform, hinted at the arrival of "Indigo V2," offering enthusiasts a glimpse into the platform's enhanced functionalities. 

Advertisement

One of the key highlights showcased in a sneak peek video is the iAsset Redemption Margin Ratio (RMR) in action, a feature designed to further augment the protocol's capabilities.

Related
Cardano Creator Slams Anti-XRP Conspiracy Theory

Understanding Indigo

At its core, Indigo serves as an autonomous synthetics protocol facilitating on-chain exposure to real-world assets within the Cardano ecosystem. Through Indigo, users gain the ability to create synthetic assets, known as iAssets, which replicate the price movements of various tangible assets. 

These iAssets can be generated using stablecoins or ADA itself, allowing investors to capitalize on price fluctuations without possessing the underlying assets. This innovative approach opens up new avenues for financial participation and risk management within the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

Recent metrics from DefiLlama indicate a remarkable uptick in Total Value Locked (TVL) on the Cardano network, soaring to an impressive $393.9 million. This surge indicates the growing traction of DeFi initiatives on Cardano, with Indigo spearheading innovation in this space. 

Furthermore, ADA, the native cryptocurrency of Cardano, has demonstrated resilience on the market, trading at $0.6 with a 2.4% increase over the past 24 hours and boasting a market capitalization of $21.3 billion.

Cardano's decentralization milestone

Beyond its technological advancements, Cardano has recently achieved a notable milestone in decentralization. A decentralization index by renowned crypto researcher Justin Bons ranked Cardano as the second-most decentralized asset in the crypto industry, trailing only behind Ethereum (ETH).

Related
Cardano (ADA) Second-Most Decentralized Asset in Crypto

However, amid the excitement surrounding Cardano's progress, critical voices have emerged to challenge its relevance. Arthur Hayes, the former CEO of BitMEX, has notably labeled Cardano as the “first wannabe Ethereum.” Hayes cautioned investors against being swayed solely by hype, emphasizing the importance of substantive technological advancements over flashy marketing tactics.

#Cardano
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Dogecoin Founder Refutes Rumors of His Wealth Size
2024/02/22 12:10
Dogecoin Founder Refutes Rumors of His Wealth Size
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Whooping 400 Million DOGE Suddenly Change Hands as Dogecoin Miners Make U-Turn
2024/02/22 12:10
Whooping 400 Million DOGE Suddenly Change Hands as Dogecoin Miners Make U-Turn
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community Gets Crucial Warning Amid New Release
2024/02/22 12:10
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community Gets Crucial Warning Amid New Release
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

ETH Denver Top Builders Base by Supermoon, Cointelegraph, NDC, Horizen, & Conflux
Citrea, Bitcoin’s First ZK Rollup, Announces $2.7M Seed Funding
Chromia’s Flagship Game ‘My Neighbor Alice’ Unveils 2024 Roadmap
First-Ever ICO on Bitcoin Blockchain: $3.1M Raised in Under 6 Days
CoinList to Host the MASA Token Public Sale as it Unleashes the World’s Personal Data Network
Sui Reveals Initial Wave of Speakers, Famed Venue for First Annual Basecamp Event
Vitalik Buterin Comes to Taiwan as Keynote Speaker at ETHTaipei 2024
Elevating Europe’s Crypto Hub: Next Block Expo Returns to Poland
Bridging the Data Trust Gap: 2024 RegTech Confab Set to Unlock Africa’s Economic Potential
ApeX Protocol Partners with Alertatron to Enhance Automated Trading Capabilities
TeachMeCode Institute Announces Grand Opening of Cutting-Edge Dubai School
RHUNA Launches to Revolutionize the Events and Entertainment Industry with Fintech Innovation
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Biggest Cardano (ADA) dApp Teases Incoming Upgrade: Details
Dogecoin Founder Refutes Rumors of His Wealth Size
Whooping 400 Million DOGE Suddenly Change Hands as Dogecoin Miners Make U-Turn
Show all