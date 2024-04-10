Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Reminder Comes From Michael Saylor

Michael Saylor, the founder of MicroStrategy business intelligence giant, its former CEO and now the head of the company’s Bitcoin strategy, loves to post BTC messages for his vast army of followers. He usually prefers to use AI-generated images with Bitcoin.

This time, Saylor tweeted an important reminder to the cryptocurrency community, urging them not to miss this significant Bitcoin-related event.

Michael Saylor's Bitcoin reminder

Saylor published a tweet, stating that the Bitcoin halving is coming. It is expected nine days from now. This is a fundamental event for all Bitcoiners and the crypto community in general.

After this halving (the fourth one since Bitcoin's creation in 2009), miners’ rewards per block will be cut by half from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC, and the overall Bitcoin amount issued per day will decline from 900 to 450 BTC.

Many analysts within the cryptocurrency space are certain that the halving will give the Bitcoin price sufficient momentum to soar to a new all-time high. Last time, after a similar event that occurred in 2020, Bitcoin printed two historic peaks in 2021. The first one came largely thanks to Elon Musk and Tesla since the company acquired a whopping $1.5 billion worth of the pioneer cryptocurrency and put it on its balance sheet. Later, for a few months, Tesla also adopted Bitcoin as one of the payment options for its electric cars.

This year, Bitcoin reached a new all-time high on March 14, soaring to the $73,750 level. Currently, BTC is changing hands at $67,621, having lost another 4% over the past hour.