Elon Musk's Steve Jobs Tweet Gains Him Extra Support From Crypto Community

Elon Musk, tech billionaire and owner of the X social media network (originally famous as Twitter), has published a video of the late Apple cofounder and mastermind Steve Jobs to share an important idea with his audience.

Musk posts Steve Jobs video to get message across

In this video, Jobs talks about a "very serious disease" that hit Apple after Jobs left (presumably, he was referring to his dismissal) - that John Sculley (former chief executive at Pepsico and then Apple) thought that "a really great idea is 90% of the work."

Jobs questioned that thesis, stating that a really great idea requires “a tremendous amount of craftsmanship” to turn that idea into a great product. The tech visionary said that he had seen other people get this “disease” as well.

“As you evolve that great idea, it changes and grows. It never comes out like it starts,” Jobs stated, adding that while making that “great idea” come true, you have to keep over 5,000 nuances in mind to fit them all together in “new and different ways to get what you want.”

Jobs also stressed the importance of a talented team working on a product “rubbing against” each other, having arguments, exchanging ideas, etc., in the course of realizing that product from a great idea.

Musk posted that video with a single word to go with it: “precisely.”

Crypto community's reaction to tweet

Now that Jobs has been gone for more than a decade, many seem to believe that Elon Musk has come as close to the status of the greatest entrepreneur and visionary as possible or maybe even reached it with the immense influence and admiration (and hate) that he inspires in people.

Many crypto users, in the comments to Musk’s tweet, have agreed with Jobs’s message, and many have praised Musk’s Grok AI and X, saying that these are great products.

Elon Musk’s start-up, xAI, released Grok in late 2023 as a competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Recently, he announced that Grok 2.0 is being trained and is to be rolled out soon. Currently, a monthly subscription for Grok is 60% cheaper than that for ChatGPT-4.