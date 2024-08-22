    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Names 'Trillion Dollar' Reason to Buy Bitcoin

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Prominent investor Kiyosaki has stunned his X audience with a 'trillion dollar' Bitcoin post
    Thu, 22/08/2024 - 8:02
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Names 'Trillion Dollar' Reason to Buy Bitcoin
    Robert Kiyosaki, a financial expert famous for his popular book on managing finance, “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has addressed the global crypto community on X with a tweet about a crucial reason to stock up on Bitcoin.

    "Trillion dollar" reason to buy Bitcoin

    Kiyosaki once again addressed his 2.1 million audience on X about the current highly negative situation in the U.S. economy and the fast growing national debt – “America goes a trillion US dollars in debt every 100 days.”

    His tweet is focused on that, and Kiyosaki reminded the community that gold, silver and Bitcoin (he believes all three of these assets to be safe havens) are able to withstand inflation and keep one’s funds and savings intact over time, and it is high time to buy them.

    Kiyosaki began tweeting about the U.S. national debt last year after several U.S. banks collapsed, including Silicon Valley, Signature and Silvergate banks, and the U.S. government removed the $31 trillion “ceiling” for the debt. Since then, it began expanding faster than ever before.

    Has Kiyosaki's $350,000 Bitcoin prediction failed?

    Earlier this year, Robert Kiyosaki impressed the global crypto community with a statement where he shared his expectations for Bitcoin to reach a $350,000 all-time high by August this year. Once again, he referred to the U.S. government’s continuous money printing and the fast increase of its national debt.

    However, he stressed that it was not so much a prediction but rather a wish and a hope for the largest crypto to skyrocket 6x from its current level. Prior to that, in 2024, the financial guru also named a smaller target for Bitcoin - $100,000, to be reached by September.

    Kiyosaki has been criticizing the U.S. dollar as “fake money” due to trillions of dollars being printed since 2020.

    Bitcoin decline continues

    Over the last 24 hours, the earliest cryptocurrency plunged by 4.42%, falling from $61,650 to the $60,000 mark. A small recovery followed, taking Bitcoin up 1.26%. At the time of this writing, it is changing hands in the $60.930 zone.

    This is the second substantial fall Bitcoin has seen this week. Among other factors, this is a likely reaction of the market to Mt. Gox transferring almost a billion U.S. dollars to exchanges as it continues compensation payouts to creditors.

