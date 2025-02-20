CrossFi Scores Array of Major Partnerships in Web3: Details

Advertisement

CrossFi, a global multi-product DeFi ecosystem, expands its network of partnerships. Working together with Enflux, ApeBond, Victus Global, Alpha Token Capital and Pinnacle Ventures, CrossFi is set to hit new product milestones in 2025 and grow its presence in new regions.

CrossFi teams up with Enflux, ApeBond and more

CrossFi, an innovative ecosystem of DeFi protocols for multi-chain, shares updates about its new partnerships in the Web3 segment. In February 2025, CrossFi kicked off the collaborations with marketmakers, OTC platforms and blue-chip blockchain-centric VCs in various regions of the globe.

Through partnering with Enflux, ApeBond, Victus Global, Alpha Token Capital and Pinnacle Ventures, CrossFi is also extending the products and services that builders can access within its growing decentralized finance ecosystem.

The five new partnerships CrossFit has established are expected to enhance its DeFi stack and advance the quality of existing services available to its users, from deepening liquidity to increasing token utility.

The first strategic partner CrossFi formed an alliance with, Enflux, is a leading market maker and liquidity provider. It supports projects through tailored growth strategies and liquidity solutions that enable them to achieve their full potential. Enflux will work closely with CrossFi to enhance market liquidity, resulting in a better user experience for traders.

CrossFi has additionally partnered with ApeBond, whose on-chain OTC marketplace is transforming Web3 fundraising. As the leading bonding protocol for DeFi projects, ApeBond enables projects to raise capital and issue tokens in a fair and transparent manner. Through partnering with ApeBond, CrossFi will be able to offer best-in-class fundraising and token issuance options for projects building within its ecosystem.

Strengthening presence in Asia, LATAM and Middle East with major VCs

Victus Global, the third strategic partner confirmed by CrossFi, is a leading digital asset investment specialist that helps Web3 companies accelerate their growth. It will play a key role in supporting CrossFi as it expands and help it to establish its presence within the Web3 landscape. Through combining CrossFi’s decentralized finance expertise with Victus Global’s institutional investment background, the partnership will yield dividends for both parties.

The fourth partnership entered into by CrossFi is with Alpha Token Capital (ATC), the liquid token fund that has a major presence in key crypto growth regions, including Asia, LATAM and the Middle East. As co-organizer of the ABC Web3 conference, and with a global partner network, ATC will support CrossFi by helping it to raise its profile and grow its community at major conferences and other events.

Finally, CrossFi has confirmed a partnership with Pinnacle Ventures, which specializes in providing long-term support to blockchain projects. Pinnacle’s vast experience of navigating the Web3 space and ensuring sustainable growth will prove invaluable to Crossfi as it implements its roadmap and advances its goal of bringing decentralized financial services to mainstream users.