COTI V2 Developer Network Kicked Off: Details

Advertisement

COTI V2 facilitates data sharing, verification and multi-party computation without compromising the confidentiality of the underlying personal information. The new service will introduce the latest developments to a wide range of Web3 enthusiasts and professionals.

COTI V2 Developer Network welcomes blockchain engineers and entrepreneurs

According to the official statement by its team, the COTI V2 developer network is now live, bringing advanced garbled protocols to the blockchain for the first time in the entire history of the segment.

COTI V2 Developer Network is live!

COTI V2 is solving scalable privacy on @ethereum, and today we invite developers to start building on our Developer Network



This includes a $50M Builders Program, with grants ranging from $1K to $100K



Build now: https://t.co/rIDhdxUlBl



1/8 🧵 pic.twitter.com/WMhywG3FL0 — COTI Foundation (@COTInetwork) May 21, 2024

With this development announced, COTI hits a major milestone for the blockchain industry as a whole, bringing a layer of confidentiality that unlocks countless use cases that were previously impossible to develop using a Web3 ecosystem.

Shahaf Bar-Geffen, COTI CEO, invites all cryptocurrency developers to experiment with the new instruments unlocked by the COTI development program:

We’re opening our doors to the world with the COTI V2 Developer Network. With our Builders program we’re inviting teams around the world to take part in COTI V2’s developer network, and share what you’re building. We have an incredible year ahead of building new things, making new partners, and growing COTI’s network.

Development teams can use the COTI V2 Developer Network to build using one of the best techniques within multi-party computation (MPC) for preserving private information – a cryptographic technique called Garbled Circuits.

As covered by U.Today previously, in March 2024, the COTI team organized a massive airdrop ahead of its developer infrastructure upgrade launch.

400 million COTI grant initiative announced to boost dev community

The Developer Network provides a number of key tools for development teams, including a NodeJS SDK, a Python SDK, server access, extensive documentation, a faucet to cover gas for on-chain activity and an explorer for on-chain analytics.

The Developer Network is designed for rapid experimentation with new smart contracts utilizing COTI V2, which is in an easy-to-use, accessible EVM environment using the familiar native programming language, Solidity.

Called the ABC Growth Fund, the COTI Foundation has allocated 400 million COTI tokens for groups of ambassadors, builders and creators to help bring real-world privacy solutions to the masses. The program is seeking applications from innovative researchers, developers, educators and engineers who want to test the limits of what the COTI ecosystem can accomplish.

On massive announcements, the COTI price is up 6.23% in the last 24 hours, data says.