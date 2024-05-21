Advertisement
AD

    COTI V2 Developer Network Kicked Off: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    With new development introduced by COTI, advanced garbled protocols in blockchain become more accessible than ever before
    Tue, 21/05/2024 - 13:51
    COTI V2 Developer Network Kicked Off: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    COTI V2 facilitates data sharing, verification and multi-party computation without compromising the confidentiality of the underlying personal information. The new service will introduce the latest developments to a wide range of Web3 enthusiasts and professionals.

    COTI V2 Developer Network welcomes blockchain engineers and entrepreneurs

    According to the official statement by its team, the COTI V2 developer network is now live, bringing advanced garbled protocols to the blockchain for the first time in the entire history of the segment. 

    With this development announced, COTI hits a major milestone for the blockchain industry as a whole, bringing a layer of confidentiality that unlocks countless use cases that were previously impossible to develop using a Web3 ecosystem.

    Shahaf Bar-Geffen, COTI CEO, invites all cryptocurrency developers to experiment with the new instruments unlocked by the COTI development program:

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Waking Up: Details
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Waking Up: Details
    $4.9 Trillion Fidelity Pushes for Ethereum Spot ETF Approval
    Elon Musk Issues Important “Black Mirror” Statement to Warn Community
    Ethereum to $100,000: Dogecoin Creator Issues Epic Price Call

    We’re opening our doors to the world with the COTI V2 Developer Network. With our Builders program we’re inviting teams around the world to take part in COTI V2’s developer network, and share what you’re building. We have an incredible year ahead of building new things, making new partners, and growing COTI’s network.

    Development teams can use the COTI V2 Developer Network to build using one of the best techniques within multi-party computation (MPC) for preserving private information – a cryptographic technique called Garbled Circuits.

    Related
    Mon, 03/18/2024 - 17:00
    COTI Launches $8 Million V2 Airdrop: Details
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    As covered by U.Today previously, in March 2024, the COTI team organized a massive airdrop ahead of its developer infrastructure upgrade launch.

    400 million COTI grant initiative announced to boost dev community

    The Developer Network provides a number of key tools for development teams, including a NodeJS SDK, a Python SDK, server access, extensive documentation, a faucet to cover gas for on-chain activity and an explorer for on-chain analytics.

    The Developer Network is designed for rapid experimentation with new smart contracts utilizing COTI V2, which is in an easy-to-use, accessible EVM environment using the familiar native programming language, Solidity. 

    Called the ABC Growth Fund, the COTI Foundation has allocated 400 million COTI tokens for groups of ambassadors, builders and creators to help bring real-world privacy solutions to the masses. The program is seeking applications from innovative researchers, developers, educators and engineers who want to test the limits of what the COTI ecosystem can accomplish.

    On massive announcements, the COTI price is up 6.23% in the last 24 hours, data says.

    #COTI
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image Ethereum ETF Approval Is 'Last Dam to Be Broken' for Entire Crypto Industry: Anthony Pompliano
    2024/05/21 13:46
    Ethereum ETF Approval Is 'Last Dam to Be Broken' for Entire Crypto Industry: Anthony Pompliano
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image SHIB Price Prediction for May 21
    2024/05/21 13:46
    SHIB Price Prediction for May 21
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Waking Up: Details
    2024/05/21 13:46
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Waking Up: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Supermoon returns The Mansion On The Moon Party to take over Consensus 2024 in Austin TX
    The largest MAC conference in Eastern Europe is back! 2500+ participants, 100+ companies at the exhibition, 30 reports, and a legendary Afterparty.
    25th Edition Manufacturing IT Summit: Shaping the Future of Manufacturing Technology
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum ETF Approval Is 'Last Dam to Be Broken' for Entire Crypto Industry: Anthony Pompliano
    SHIB Price Prediction for May 21
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Waking Up: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD