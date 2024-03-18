Advertisement
AD

COTI Launches $8 Million V2 Airdrop: Details

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
COTI, infrastructure provider for Web3, shares details of its upcoming aidrop initiatives
Mon, 18/03/2024 - 17:00
COTI Launches $8 Million V2 Airdrop: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

The COTI team is ready to initiate the largest distribution of core utility tokens from its treasury. This campaign is set to introduce COTI to new generation of users, liquidity providers and investors.

COTI V2 airdrop kicks off on March 25

Web3 infrastructure innovative team COTI just announced the activation of a major community rewards initiative, with the platform airdropping up to 40 million COTI V2 tokens. This amount is equal to about $8 million, as pf press time.

The tokens will be airdropped to both the native and ERC-20 COTI holders' base. The need for COTI V2 as a confidentiality layer on Ethereum has resulted in a large, vocal community of supporters, and the platform is thrilled to reward that critical support.

The COTI V2 Airdrop Campaign is set to begin on March 25, 2024. The planned distribution of the COTI V2 tokens will take place in Q4, 2024, shortly after the COTI V2 TGE.

The team stressed that the COTI V2 airdrop will be distributed as an addition to existing APYs on COTI protocol.

Related
COTI (COTI) Sees 40% Price Surge Following L2 Privacy Protocol Upgrade

As covered by U.Today previously, the COTI price witnessed a large upsurge after the privacy upgrade to the protocol was activated.

More users able to join COTI ecosystem

The COTI Treasury was launched in 2022 to provide a rewards structure for those wishing to deposit COTI and earn APY in the form of both COTI and gCOTI cryptocurrency assets. 

As an indication of the COTI community’s overwhelming support, members have deposited over 500 million COTI into the Treasury. In addition to that support, depositors have also been drawn to the Treasury by the strength of its rewards, allowing a member to customize their desired potential APY by setting the amount to deposit, a multiplier, a lock period and an APY boost.

The team plans to extend rewards even further by offering longer lock periods of 180, 270 and 360 days, starting March 25.

This campaign is also notable because for the first time the community’s COTI ERC-20 token holders without VIPER wallets can also participate in Treasury rewards, both APY and airdrop.

#COTI
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Coinbase Exec Sees Crypto Rivaling Visa as 117 Million Transactions Hit Blockchains
2024/03/18 17:02
Coinbase Exec Sees Crypto Rivaling Visa as 117 Million Transactions Hit Blockchains
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin to $5 Million? S2F Creator Gives Epic BTC Price Prediction
2024/03/18 17:02
Bitcoin to $5 Million? S2F Creator Gives Epic BTC Price Prediction
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Investor Names Key Reason Behind Bitcoin Crash, Binance Quietly Tightens Token Listing Process, Shibarium Smashes New Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/03/18 17:02
Investor Names Key Reason Behind Bitcoin Crash, Binance Quietly Tightens Token Listing Process, Shibarium Smashes New Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Groundbreaking New AI Trading Bot Hits $1M Raised in ICO
“Affordable Housing Should Be Available to Everyone”: An Interview With the Blockchain Property Gate
DePIN project Chirp Launches Testnet to Power Decentralized IoT
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

COTI Launches $8 Million V2 Airdrop: Details
Coinbase Exec Sees Crypto Rivaling Visa as 117 Million Transactions Hit Blockchains
Bitcoin to $5 Million? S2F Creator Gives Epic BTC Price Prediction
Show all
Advertisement
AD