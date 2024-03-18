COTI Launches $8 Million V2 Airdrop: Details

Advertisement

The COTI team is ready to initiate the largest distribution of core utility tokens from its treasury. This campaign is set to introduce COTI to new generation of users, liquidity providers and investors.

COTI V2 airdrop kicks off on March 25

Web3 infrastructure innovative team COTI just announced the activation of a major community rewards initiative, with the platform airdropping up to 40 million COTI V2 tokens. This amount is equal to about $8 million, as pf press time.

We’re thrilled to announce the #COTIV2 Airdrop Campaign where we will distribute up to 40M $COTI V2 tokens currently valued at ~8M$. 💫



Read the ANN : https://t.co/Kv2VJwCY3t or dive into this 🧵 to learn everything you need to know about our biggest giveaway yet! 🥳



1/5 pic.twitter.com/xxDuTvzqOz — COTI Foundation (@COTInetwork) March 18, 2024

The tokens will be airdropped to both the native and ERC-20 COTI holders' base. The need for COTI V2 as a confidentiality layer on Ethereum has resulted in a large, vocal community of supporters, and the platform is thrilled to reward that critical support.

The COTI V2 Airdrop Campaign is set to begin on March 25, 2024. The planned distribution of the COTI V2 tokens will take place in Q4, 2024, shortly after the COTI V2 TGE.

The team stressed that the COTI V2 airdrop will be distributed as an addition to existing APYs on COTI protocol.

As covered by U.Today previously, the COTI price witnessed a large upsurge after the privacy upgrade to the protocol was activated.

More users able to join COTI ecosystem

The COTI Treasury was launched in 2022 to provide a rewards structure for those wishing to deposit COTI and earn APY in the form of both COTI and gCOTI cryptocurrency assets.

As an indication of the COTI community’s overwhelming support, members have deposited over 500 million COTI into the Treasury. In addition to that support, depositors have also been drawn to the Treasury by the strength of its rewards, allowing a member to customize their desired potential APY by setting the amount to deposit, a multiplier, a lock period and an APY boost.

The team plans to extend rewards even further by offering longer lock periods of 180, 270 and 360 days, starting March 25.

This campaign is also notable because for the first time the community’s COTI ERC-20 token holders without VIPER wallets can also participate in Treasury rewards, both APY and airdrop.